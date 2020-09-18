Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 4

Associated Press

Ryan Tannehill vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (45 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,900

Don't let the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 1 performance fool you. They played against a turnover-prone quarterback in Philip Rivers, who threw 20 interceptions last season and suited up for the first time with the Indianapolis Colts. In short, this defense isn't a unit to stay away from in fantasy.

Ryan Tannehill had a decent outing against a tough Vic Fangio-led Denver Broncos defense that can still generate pressure without Von Miller, who's sidelined because of a dislocated peroneal tendon. He threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Tannehill connected with Corey Davis on seven out of eight targets for a team-high 101 yards. Adam Humphries caught six passes for 47 yards. Tight ends Jonnu Smith and MyCole Pruitt each hauled in touchdown catches.

Against Denver, Tannehill showed the ability to spread the ball around. He could test a restructured Jaguars defense more than Rivers. Start him with confidence.

Tyrod Taylor vs. Kansas City Chiefs (7 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,300

Even though Tyrod Taylor didn't look impressive against the Cincinnati Bengals, give him one more shot in Week 2. The Los Angeles Chargers will need to rack up points in bunches to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs' high-powered offense that scored 34 points in Week 1.

Kansas City won't have cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who's serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Fellow cornerback Charvarius Ward fractured his hand in the team's season opener and is questionable to play Sunday.

If the Chiefs are without both of their starting cornerbacks, fantasy managers should consider inserting Taylor into their lineups. He ran the ball only six times for seven yards against Cincinnati, but the dual-threat signal-caller is a threat to score on the ground as Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did against Kansas City's defense in Week 1.

Mitchell Trubisky vs. New York Giants (6 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,500

Against the Detroit Lions in the season opener, Mitchell Trubisky did most of his damage in the fourth quarter, throwing for 89 yards and three touchdowns within the final 15 minutes.

On Sunday, he'll face a New York Giants defense that allowed a 117.8 passer rating to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Trubisky could test the Giants' new primary starters in the secondary with Julian Love at safety, Corey Ballentine on the boundary and rookie fourth-rounder Darnay Holmes in the slot.

Don't forget, Trubisky can tuck the ball and run if necessary. He recorded a 20-yard gain on the ground last week.