Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 2 NFL Picks

DraftKings Line: Cleveland -6



The Cleveland Browns once again underachieved in a season-opening blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while the Cincinnati Bengals battled hard in a relatively impressive debut for new franchise quarterback Joe Burrow in a close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

With that in mind, only two members of our six-person crew are willing to lay nearly a touchdown in favor of the Browns when Cleveland and Cincinnati meet on Thursday Night Football.

"Can someone please explain to me what we saw during Week 1 that would lead any rational person to lay almost a touchdown with the Browns?" Davenport asked. "The Bengals weren't great in their loss to the Chargers, but they at least showed something. The Browns were awful in just about every way imaginable against the Ravens. It wouldn't surprise me if Burrow and the Bengals win this game outright."

Both teams are dealing with challenging offensive changes after limited offseasons, and both are facing tough injuries (tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Jarvis Landry for Cleveland and defensive tackles Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels for Cincy). But a much worse Bengals team outscored the Browns in last year's season series, so it's easy to envision a close game here.

Predictions

Davenport: Cincinnati

Gagnon: Cleveland

Kahler: Cincinnati

Miller: Cincinnati

Sobleski: Cleveland

Tesfatsion: Cincinnati

Consensus: Cincinnati +6



Score Prediction: Browns 23, Bengals 20