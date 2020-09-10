Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 1 NFL Picks

1 of 16

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Spread: Kansas City -9

Since they started playing weeknight regular-season kickoff games in 2002, the road team has covered the spread only four times. But that happened when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears on the road in last year's opener, and it happened three years ago when the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

While our panelists aren't necessarily calling for another shocker, the majority believes a nine-point spread is too high for Kansas City in this case.

"The stench of a 51-31 Texans loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round of last season's postseason shouldn't linger into a new campaign," Sobleski said. "Besides, these two squads split their meetings last season. Many have poked fun of the Texans this offseason thanks to the DeAndre Hopkins trade, but Houston still features a talented roster as the reigning AFC South champs.

"Furthermore, the Chiefs will be without suspended cornerback Beshaud Breeland, which could allow Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to exploit an unsettled secondary. The large spread is more an enticement for bettors than the actual discrepancy between these two squads."

Watson is one of the NFL's best performers late in close games, which is a big reason why the Texans have lost only three games by double-digit margins dating back to the start of 2018.

While the energy associated with a home opener following a Super Bowl victory typically boosts defending champions in these games, Arrowhead Stadium will be far from full Thursday night. Oddsmakers might have trouble weighing home-field advantage under the current circumstances, so you might want to play it safe with so many points on the line.

The backdoor cover could be your friend here.

Predictions

Davenport: Kansas City

Gagnon: Kansas City

Kahler: Houston

Miller: Houston

Sobleski: Houston

Tesfatsion: Houston

Consensus: Houston +9

Score Prediction: Chiefs 28, Texans 26