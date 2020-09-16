NFL Predictions Week 2: Upset Picks and Projections

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season certainly didn't lack upsets. Now, what will Week 2 have in store?

Perhaps most notable among the Week 1 upsets was the San Francisco 49ers, the defending NFC champions, losing 24-20 at home to the NFC West-rival Arizona Cardinals. The Washington Football Team also upset the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Jacksonville Jaguars notched an upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, the focus shifts to Week 2. And while there may not be too many enticing underdogs to bet on this week, there are still some upset possibilities. Of course, based on Week 1, there could also be more surprises in store this weekend.

Here are odds and picks for every Week 2 matchup, followed by several upsets to potentially watch out for.

Week 2 Odds, Picks

Picks in bold, made against the spread

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-6)

N.Y. Giants at Chicago (-5.5)

Atlanta at Dallas (-4)

Detroit at Green Bay (-6.5)

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-9)

Minnesota at Indianapolis (-3)

Buffalo (-5.5) at Miami

San Francisco (-7) at N.Y. Jets

L.A. Rams (-1) at Philadelphia

Denver at Pittsburgh (-7.5)

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-9.5)

Washington at Arizona (-6.5)

Kansas City (-8.5) at L.A. Chargers

Baltimore (-7) at Houston

New England at Seattle (-4)

New Orleans (-6) at Las Vegas

Odds obtained via DraftKings

Potential Week 2 Upsets

Minnesota (+3) at Indianapolis

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Vikings' offense may no longer have wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but this is a unit that should still lead the team to some success this season. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Adam Thielen are among Minnesota's offensive leaders, and even though it started slow in Week 1, that's not likely to happen every week.

Only a three-point underdog, there's a solid chance that the Vikings not only cover the spread, but also upset the Colts on the road. Indianapolis lost its season opener at Jacksonville and will also be looking to bounce back. However, these teams should play a competitive game.

Minnesota scored 24 fourth-quarter points in its loss to Green Bay. If it can carry that momentum over to this week, perhaps it will establish some early offense. It was a positive sign that Cook and Thielen each scored a pair of touchdowns and appear ready to lead the unit this season.

While the Vikings' defense may have some issues (they allowed 522 total yards to the Packers), they might be a bit better than those numbers indicated. And if they can play just good enough to let the offense do its thing, then there's a reasonable chance Minnesota notches its first win of the year on Sunday.

Washington (+6.5) at Arizona

Two of the teams that pulled off the biggest Week 1 upsets now go head-to-head in Week 2. And although both impressed during their surprise victories, the Cardinals are a decent-sized favorite at home as they look to begin the season 2-0.

That line may be an opportunity for bettors to potentially cash in on what could be a competitive game. Washington's defensive front is strong, which it showed by collecting eight sacks against Philadelphia. And if it can put the pressure on Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray early, perhaps that will give its offense some time to establish a rhythm and get out front early.

It seems probable that this game will be decided by six or fewer points, and because of that, Washington could be in line for a second straight upset win. Head coach Ron Rivera lived up to his "Riverboat Ron" nickname in Week 1 by converting a late fourth-down attempt in the red zone to lead his team to victory over the Eagles.

Rivera may get the most out of his players this season, and because of that, perhaps Washington overperforms and gets faster development from some of its young players than initially expected. Don't count out Washington in Week 2 just because it's a 6.5-point underdog.

New England (+4) at Seattle

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Here's another road team that may be able to either cover the spread or pull off an upset win in Week 2. And that's because the Patriots' Week 1 showing may have just been a glimpse of what they're capable of.

This isn't the same New England team as years past, as it may rely heavily on its running game on offense while allowing its top-tier defense to win games. In Week 1, the Pats rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns while they held the Dolphins to 11 points and 269 total yards, forcing three turnovers.

Now, the challenge will be much greater in Week 2 as the Patriots are facing the Seahawks. But quarterback Cam Newton now has a game with New England under his belt, and he may only get better as he gets more time in its offense, assuming he stays healthy (and he looked healthy in Week 1).

The Pats may be on their way to pulling off an upset victory Sunday night. They are a Bill Belichick-led team after all, so expect them to at least play a competitive contest even if they don't pull out the win.