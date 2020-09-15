49ers Rumors: Ezekiel Ansah's Visit Ends Without Contract Agreement

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah reportedly is still looking for a job.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ansah visited with the San Francisco 49ers but did not agree to a contract. "Ansah will continue to wait for the right opportunity," Rapoport wrote.

At his best, Ansah was a 2015 Pro Bowler on the Detroit Lions who impressed with 14.5 sacks. Offensive linemen struggled to stay in front of his explosive first step on the outside, and he wasted no time making an impact.

That breakout effort came in his third season after he posted eight sacks as a rookie and 7.5 sacks in his second year.

However, inconsistency has been a theme ever since, as he posted two sacks in 2016, 12 sacks in 2017, four sacks in 2018 and 2.5 sacks in 2019. He played for the Seattle Seahawks last year after spending the rest of his career in Detroit.

Ansah is 31 years old and may be somewhat past his prime, but he is someone who has demonstrated a Pro Bowl ceiling along the defensive line. Still, he also had the tendency to get lost in the shuffle in recent years.

Pass rush figures to be a strength for San Francisco this season with Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead leading the way, although it no longer has DeForest Buckner.

Ansah is someone who could have provided veteran depth capable of spelling the two primary defensive ends, but it appears as if the 49ers couldn't reach an acceptable agreement with the pass-rusher.