Angels Owner Arte Moreno: It's 'Very Necessary' to Vote for Donald Trump

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno helped campaign for President Donald Trump as part of a "Latinos for Trump" event in Arizona on Monday.

"It's necessary to focus on today and the future, and it’s very necessary to vote for President Trump," he told the crowd, per Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Alison Steinbach of the Arizona Republic.

Moreno is a Mexican American who was born in Arizona. In his speech, he detailed his upbringing in a conservative family before growing his wealth as a small business owner.

Per Forbes, the 74-year-old is now worth $3.4 billion thanks in part to his billboard advertising company Outdoor Systems. He purchased the Angels in 2003 for $184 million and is the only person of color among principal owners in MLB.

Moreno has supported Trump throughout his reelection campaign, donating $5,400 in 2017, per Gabe Lacques and Tom Schad of USA Today. He and his wife have donated $43,600 to Republican campaigns since 2019.

The message comes as sports figures have become more outspoken on racial injustice and politics. Angels reliever Keynan Middleton kneeled during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice earlier this year, an act that Trump has been highly critical of in recent years.