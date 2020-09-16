NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2

1 of 11

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

To get to our top 10, we first rounded up 15 likely trade candidates based on prior speculation and a little bit of common sense. Philadelphia Eagles wideout Alshon Jeffery, for example, was the topic of trade chatter at several points in the offseason.

Though the Eagles haven't publicly placed Jeffery on the trade block, they've been trying to move him since early last season, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Once the top 15 was established, we ranked players on talent level and their likelihood of being dealt.

Coming off the list this week is San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon. Finally healthy, McKinnon was a notable piece of San Francisco's game plan in Week 1—he had five targets, 44 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown and returned a kick—and will likely remain part of the offense moving forward. Replacing him is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., for reasons we'll get to shortly.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is also off the list after being placed on injured reserve. He is replaced by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, whom New England considered trading during the offseason. Le'Veon Bell is also off after being placed on injured reserve. Allen Robinson II, who is frustrated with contract talks with the Chicago Bears, takes his place.

The initial list, in no particular order, is as follows: