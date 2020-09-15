Cardinals' Budda Baker Shares Racist Instagram Messages Sent by 49ers Fan

Matt York/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, who helped lead his team to a 24-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC West showdown, shared racist Instagram messages a fan of the opposing team directed at him.

The fan called Baker a "monkey" and "slave," as well as the N-word, in multiple messages (warning: contains racist language and profanity).



"All you can do is pray for ppl like this," Baker wrote.

The language and racism would be horrific at any time and stands out as the fight against systemic racism and police brutality has taken center stage in the sports world of late.

Many athletes joined worldwide protests following the police shootings and killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others, and messages such as "Black Lives Matter" and "End Racism" have been written on NBA courts and NFL fields.

The Milwaukee Bucks even chose not to play in a postseason game against the Orlando Magic following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which led to a domino effect and postponements for games in the NBA, MLB, MLS and WNBA, among other sports.

As for Baker, he thrived on the field in Sunday's contest and finished with a team-high 15 tackles in the win.