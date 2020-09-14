Yankees' Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Expected Back This Week After Injuries

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Not only are the New York Yankees riding a five-game winning streak, but they also might soon have two of their top sluggers back in the lineup.

Manager Aaron Boone said Monday on MLB Network Radio that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are slated to return this week:

Judge (calf) and Stanton (hamstring) are both on the 10-day injured list.

The Yankees saw 30 players spend a combined 3,312 days on the injured list in 2019, by far the most in MLB, per Spotrac. While New York hasn't experienced the problem on the same scale, the team has seen a handful of key players miss time.

Luis Severino and Tommy Kahnle required Tommy John surgery, while James Paxton is battling a strained left flexor tendon. In addition to Judge and Stanton on offense, DJ LeMahieu, Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres have all experienced minor issues.

Judge got off to a blistering start, hitting nine home runs and slugging .758 through his first 17 games. Stanton posted a .293/.453/.585 slash line in 54 plate appearances.

The Yankees opened September by dropping seven of their first nine games, with their record hitting an even .500 (21-21). With their recent hot stretch, they're four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

With a lineup easing back to full strength, New York's positive momentum should continue over the stretch run.