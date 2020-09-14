NFL Threatens Fines If Coaches Continue to Violate COVID-19 Mask Rules

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

After the first Sunday of the 2020 NFL season, the league sent a memo reminding teams that all coaches and staff must be wearing masks:

The league stated "accountability measures" will be required for those who don't adhere to the rules, while ESPN's Adam Schefter reported fines will be in play.

The NFL has instituted strict protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including rigorous testing, but the league cleared about 5,000 players, team personnel and game-day assistants before Sunday's games, per Schefter.

Coaches are required to wear masks during games to help slow the spread of COVID-19, although there were various degrees of following the directive in Week 1.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid utilized a full face shield during Thursday's game:

Other coaches wore normal masks but were often seen pulling it down to communicate with players during the game.

The NFL is expecting more out of the coaches and will begin instituting penalties on those who don't follow the rules.