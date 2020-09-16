Every MLB Team's Most Boneheaded Decision of 2020

0 of 30

As in all other walks of life, 2020 has been anything but normal for Major League Baseball. And yet one constant is that teams have had to make a lot of decisions throughout the course of the year.

We're here to second-guess one for every team.

To clarify, we only considered choices made by clubs' front offices since the calendar turned from 2019 to 2020. This covered signings and trades that were (or in some cases, weren't) made as well as how and when key prospects were promoted. We tried not to rely too heavily on hindsight, but there were quite a few cases in which we simply couldn't help ourselves.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.