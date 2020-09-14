Waiver Wire Week 2: Nyheim Hines, Robby Anderson Headline Pickups to Know

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Nyheim Hines has gone from fantasy football afterthought to the top waiver-wire pickup in one week.

Hines took on a larger role than projected in the Indianapolis Colts offense in Week 1, and he is expected to receive more of a workload with Marlon Mack out injured.

You may need the top waiver claim in your league to land Hines off the waiver wire since he should be rostered in a large chunk of leagues for Week 2.

If you need a running back and can't land Hines, it could be wise to turn in the direction of J.K. Dobbins, who was used inside the red zone and scored a pair of touchdowns Sunday.

Robby Anderson is not a new commodity to fantasy football players, but he entered Week 1 in an unknown situation in Carolina's offense.

Anderson's growing connection with Teddy Bridgewater and status on the Panthers depth chart should make him one of the most-added wide receivers in the coming days.

Waiver-Wire Pickups to Know

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis

In the first two years of his career, Hines was viewed as a sleeper in deep leagues with the potential to perform at a high level for a week or two.

His role is expected to increase now that he and rookie Jonathan Taylor will be splitting the rushing load with Mack out. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mack suffered a torn Achilles in the opening loss to Jacksonville.

Hines produced 28 rushing yards on seven carries and caught eight passes for 45 yards. He had one touchdown on the ground and one through the air.

The third-year player's scoring ability puts him ahead of Taylor from a fantasy perspective going into Week 2.

Taylor received two more carries and had 22 more receiving yards than Hines, but he lacked the scoring element to complete his stat lines.

Even when Mack was active in the rotation, Frank Reich committed to giving each of his running backs the chance to contribute.

The Colts could have a favorable Week 2 matchup in front of them since Minnesota allowed 522 total yards to Green Bay Sunday.

Hines is an even more intriguing waiver-wire target when you look further down the Colts' schedule. They face the New York Jets, Cleveland and Cincinnati in three of the four games after Week 2.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore

Baltimore's running back distribution was one of the most intriguing fantasy developments from Sunday.

Dobbins was the preferred option around the end zone, as he scored on two of his seven carries.

Mark Ingram led the Ravens with 10 carries, but he only had 29 rushing yards. Lamar Jackson was the top gainer with 45 yards off seven rushes.

If Sunday is an indicator of the production moving forward, then Dobbins has vaulted over Gus Edwards as the No. 2 running back already.

Edwards was used as a reserve to Ingram in 2019, but he had just four carries for 17 yards in the 38-6 win over Cleveland.

If Dobbins is the backup to Ingram moving forward, he deserves a pickup based off how often Baltimore runs the ball.

Dobbins will not be a must-start option in the next two weeks against Houston and Kansas City, but if his production increases, he will be gone in most leagues by that juncture.

Once the Ravens get through that two-game stretch, they face Washington and Cincinnati in back-to-back games. One or both of those matchups could feature Dobbins' breakout game in terms of yardage.

Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina

We probably should have seen Anderson's connection with Teddy Bridgewater coming.

The former New York Jets receiver is the most established player at that position on Carolina's depth chart, and he is coming off three straight seasons with 700 or more receiving yards.

Anderson was not in the spotlight as much in New York because the Jets were mired at the bottom of the AFC East standings and had some less-than-ideal quarterback situations.

In Sunday's loss to Las Vegas, Anderson caught six of his eight targets and averaged 5.7 more yards per catch than D.J. Moore.

Anderson's high yardage total was inflated by a 75-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater, but the consistent production in that category should come with the number of targets he is earning.

Anderson should be one of the primary pickups across all leagues. He should be a solid No. 2 or No. 3 fantasy wide receiver for most of the year, and that status may be elevated to a consistent second choice if the targets increase.

Statistics obtained from ESPN and Pro Football Reference.