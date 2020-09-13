US Open Tennis 2020: Updated Prize Money Payouts from New York

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem are U.S. Open champions.

They are also $3 million richer.

The two champions at the major tournament in New York prevailed in an unusual year that saw the tennis schedule upended and the competition played in front of empty grandstands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That didn't stop either of them from running through the women's and men's draws and taking home the championship.

Here is a look at the prize money they, and the rest of the top competitors, won as a result of their efforts. The full payouts for the entire field can be found at the U.S. Open's official website.

Women's Payouts

Winner: Naomi Osaka ($3 million)

Finalist: Victoria Azarenka ($1.5 million)

Semifinalists: Serena Williams , Jennifer Brady ($800,000)

Quarterfinalists: Yulia Putintseva, Shelby Rogers, Tsvetana Pironkova and Elise Mertens ($425,000)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Men's Payouts

Winner: Dominic Thiem ($3 million)

Finalist: Alexander Zverev ($1.5 million)

Semifinalists: Pablo Carreno Busta and Daniil Medvedev ($800,000)

Quarterfinalists: Denis Shapovalov, Borna Coric, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur ($425,000)

On the women's side, Osaka further cemented her status as a transcendent star with her third Grand Slam title at just 22 years old.

Her final matchup with Victoria Azarenka was anything but easy, as she dropped the opening set 6-1 and appeared well on her way to a runner-up finish. However, she rallied with two straight 6-3 wins in the second and third sets to clinch a second U.S. Open championship.

Osaka's play on the court wasn't the only notable thing she did this week.

She raised awareness for the fight against racism and police brutality by wearing a mask featuring the name of a different Black victim of police and racist violence for each match.

Ravi Ubha of CNN noted Osaka's mask for the final "honored Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old who was fatally shot by a police officer in Cleveland in 2014."

Osaka was asked about the masks and said, "I feel like the point is to make people start talking."

As for the men, one could not have scripted a better final.

Alexander Zverev won the first two sets and seemed on the brink of a rather straightforward victory. That is when Thiem rallied and won two straight sets to force a drama-filled and decisive one.

Fittingly, that fifth and final set went the distance into a tiebreaker before Thiem won his first career Grand Slam. Katherine Acquavella of CBS Sports noted it was the first time in six years there was a first-time major winner at the U.S. Open.

That is because the usual names were nowhere to be found in the final with Rafael Nadal opting out amid the pandemic and Roger Federer rehabbing a knee injury. Novak Djokovic defaulted in the fourth round against Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a lines judge with a ball he hit in frustration.

That somewhat cleared the field for Thiem, who took full advantage and won the entire thing.