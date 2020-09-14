NFL Power Rankings: Initial Post-Sunday Breakdown Ahead of Week 2

Butch Dill/Associated Press

After the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2020 season with a victory over the Houston Texans, Sunday brought the first busy day of action across the NFL.

While most favorites backed up their billing, a couple of surprise upsets and two notable debuts highlighted the slate of games.

Given the circumstances of this calendar year, it's imperative to remember a clear reality within the excitement of the NFL's return. This is the first weekend of a strange season. Teams had no preseason games, little practice time and are continually working back into game shape.

All power rankings are guaranteed to change—and may do so dramatically in the near future.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Baltimore Ravens

3. Seattle Seahawks

4. Green Bay Packers

5. New Orleans Saints

6. New England Patriots

7. Arizona Cardinals

8. Los Angeles Rams

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Buffalo Bills

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

13. Dallas Cowboys

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Chicago Bears

16. Las Vegas Raiders

17. Minnesota Vikings

18. Philadelphia Eagles

19. Houston Texans

20. Atlanta Falcons

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Denver Broncos

23. Cleveland Browns

24. Los Angeles Chargers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

26. Washington Football Team

27. Cincinnati Bengals

28. New York Giants

29. Carolina Panthers

30. Detroit Lions

31. New York Jets

32. Miami Dolphins

Upsets for Jacksonville, Washington

Following an offseason full of roster changes, it seemed the Jacksonville Jaguars had embraced a tanking philosophy.

But they opened the season on a winning note anyway.

Second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II completed 19-of-20 passes for 173 yards and three scores. He connected with Keenan Cole for the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and the Jags clipped the Indianapolis Colts 27-20.

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

"We're going to do our best to make sure we're worth watching," Minshew said, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.

Washington entered the season with minimally higher expectations but started Ron Rivera's tenure with a comeback win.

After the Philadelphia Eagles took a 17-0 lead, Washington's defense changed the game. The unit posted eight sacks and forced three turnovers, which the offense turned into 14 points. Those takeaways atoned for just 239 yards on offense.

Running back Peyton Barber scored twice, and Dwayne Haskins hit Logan Thomas for a touchdown too.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are left to regroup from a stunning loss.

"I've got to be better," quarterback Carson Wentz said after his two-interception day. "It starts with me. I've got to protect the ball and lead these guys better, and I'll own that."

Opposing Debuts for Brady, Newton

Well, Tom Brady, welcome to a challenge.

In his first game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots legend had a rough showing. Brady tossed two interceptions in a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Brady finished with 239 passing yards and a total of three touchdowns, but the turnovers cost Tampa dearly. Alvin Kamara quickly scored after the first interception, and Janoris Jenkins turned the second takeaway into a pick-six.

But his replacement enjoyed a much better day.

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Cam Newton, who signed a one-year contract with the Patriots, guided them to a 21-11 triumph over the Miami Dolphins.

The 2015 league MVP completed 15 of his 19 attempts, throwing for 155 yards and running for a team-best 75 yards. Newton added two rushing touchdowns in his New England debut.

"He's earned everybody's respect," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, according to Kyle Hightower of the Associated Press. "That's all you can ask for anyone, and he's done that."

New England surrendered just 269 yards to the Dolphins and intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick three times.

