NFL Power Rankings: Initial Post-Sunday Breakdown Ahead of Week 2

NFL Power Rankings: Initial Post-Sunday Breakdown Ahead of Week 2September 14, 2020
After the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2020 season with a victory over the Houston Texans, Sunday brought the first busy day of action across the NFL.
While most favorites backed up their billing, a couple of surprise upsets and two notable debuts highlighted the slate of games.
Given the circumstances of this calendar year, it's imperative to remember a clear reality within the excitement of the NFL's return. This is the first weekend of a strange season. Teams had no preseason games, little practice time and are continually working back into game shape.
All power rankings are guaranteed to change—and may do so dramatically in the near future.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Baltimore Ravens
3. Seattle Seahawks
4. Green Bay Packers
5. New Orleans Saints
6. New England Patriots
7. Arizona Cardinals
8. Los Angeles Rams
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Buffalo Bills
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Pittsburgh Steelers
13. Dallas Cowboys
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Chicago Bears
16. Las Vegas Raiders
17. Minnesota Vikings
18. Philadelphia Eagles
19. Houston Texans
20. Atlanta Falcons
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Denver Broncos
23. Cleveland Browns
24. Los Angeles Chargers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
26. Washington Football Team
27. Cincinnati Bengals
28. New York Giants
29. Carolina Panthers
30. Detroit Lions
31. New York Jets
32. Miami Dolphins
Upsets for Jacksonville, Washington
Following an offseason full of roster changes, it seemed the Jacksonville Jaguars had embraced a tanking philosophy.
But they opened the season on a winning note anyway.
Second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II completed 19-of-20 passes for 173 yards and three scores. He connected with Keenan Cole for the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and the Jags clipped the Indianapolis Colts 27-20.
"We're going to do our best to make sure we're worth watching," Minshew said, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.
Washington entered the season with minimally higher expectations but started Ron Rivera's tenure with a comeback win.
After the Philadelphia Eagles took a 17-0 lead, Washington's defense changed the game. The unit posted eight sacks and forced three turnovers, which the offense turned into 14 points. Those takeaways atoned for just 239 yards on offense.
Running back Peyton Barber scored twice, and Dwayne Haskins hit Logan Thomas for a touchdown too.
Meanwhile, the Eagles are left to regroup from a stunning loss.
"I've got to be better," quarterback Carson Wentz said after his two-interception day. "It starts with me. I've got to protect the ball and lead these guys better, and I'll own that."
Opposing Debuts for Brady, Newton
Well, Tom Brady, welcome to a challenge.
In his first game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots legend had a rough showing. Brady tossed two interceptions in a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Brady finished with 239 passing yards and a total of three touchdowns, but the turnovers cost Tampa dearly. Alvin Kamara quickly scored after the first interception, and Janoris Jenkins turned the second takeaway into a pick-six.
But his replacement enjoyed a much better day.
Cam Newton, who signed a one-year contract with the Patriots, guided them to a 21-11 triumph over the Miami Dolphins.
The 2015 league MVP completed 15 of his 19 attempts, throwing for 155 yards and running for a team-best 75 yards. Newton added two rushing touchdowns in his New England debut.
"He's earned everybody's respect," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, according to Kyle Hightower of the Associated Press. "That's all you can ask for anyone, and he's done that."
New England surrendered just 269 yards to the Dolphins and intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick three times.
Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR