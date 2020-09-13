Jamal Adams Shades Jets' Gregg Williams, Says He Wasn't Bored in Seahawks Debut

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Jamal Adams didn't waste much time throwing shade at previous defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

The Seahawks safety said the way he was used by Seattle during Sunday's 38-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons was similar to how he played under former New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles.

"I wasn't bored," he said, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR, referencing Williams' comments after the 24-year-old was traded away.

Williams said in August that Adams might get "bored" in Seattle's scheme, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com:

"Jamal may get bored there because they don't use their safety type things and all the different complexities ... maybe not showing what they're doing as much as we do. We'll do still the same patterns of things. We'll still do a lot of the same exact things. But we'll highlight the people we have here. As you saw, what we did there was that he had maybe his most productive year here because of how we highlighted the skill sets that he's had. I've had a lot of really, really good guys at that position. Over the years had a lot of really good safeties to be able to build things around."

Adams was traded to the Seahawks for two first-round picks (2021 and 2022 first-round picks), a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald. Williams said at the time the trade wouldn't really change the Jets' scheme "because we're very multiple in how we do those things anyway."

While the Jets lost 27-17 to the Buffalo Bills, Adams had himself a debut for Seattle, registering 12 tackles (two for loss), a sack and two quarterback hits.

'I was blitzing," Adams said, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. "I was having fun."

He also had time to slip in a shot at the Jets offense while he was at it:

The Seahawks gave up a lot to acquire Adams, but he looked worth the high cost on Sunday, creating chaos for the team's defense in all the right ways. For a Seahawks organization accustomed to the high-end safety play that Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas provided during the Legion of Boom days, utilizing Adams in creative ways shouldn't be too difficult.

In other words, don't expect him to be bored.