Lamar Jackson, Ravens Cruise Past Baker Mayfield, Browns in Season Opener

The Baltimore Ravens won their 13th straight regular-season game, defeating the Cleveland Browns 38-6 on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens' last loss in the regular season occurred against the Browns in Week 4 last year.

This assuredly wasn't how Kevin Stefanski envisioned his Browns' coaching debut unfolding. Cleveland gained 306 yards and went 3-of-12 on third down while committing three turnovers.

The hosts, on the other hand, were firing on all cylinders as Lamar Jackson torched the Browns secondary through the air.

Notable Performers

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: 20-of-25, 275 yards, three touchdowns; seven carries, 45 yards

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens: seven carries, 22 yards, two touchdowns

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens: five receptions, 58 yards, two touchdowns

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns: 21-of-39, 189 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns: 13 carries, 72 yards; four receptions, nine yards

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns: three receptions, 22 yards

Ravens in Control from Start to Finish

The Ravens forced a turnover on the game's opening drive and used a short field to their advantage on their first offensive possession. Mark Andrews made an impressive catch in the end zone.

Five plays later, Baltimore's defense successfully sniffed out a fake punt by the Browns. Jamie Gillan was well short of the first-down marker when he fumbled on his 29-yard line. Anthony Levine Sr. recovered for the Ravens. That allowed the home team to build an early 10-0 lead, and it didn't look back.

Jackson isn't letting his unanimous MVP make him complacent. He was on pace to have a perfect passer rating through the first half.

Mark Ingram II told reporters earlier in the week that Jackson was "a million times ahead of where he was at this point last year" thanks to his full year of starting experience. While clearly an exaggeration, the All-Pro quarterback appears to have improved as a passer.

Drawing firm conclusions after Week 1 is often an exercise in confirmation bias. Still, the Ravens made a strong case for why they remain a level apart from their AFC North rivals.

New Year, Same Browns?

Baker Mayfield's 21 interceptions in 2019 were the second-most in the NFL. Within three minutes of Sunday's game, he threw his first pick of 2020.

Most of the Browns' biggest offseason moves were made with Mayfield in mind. They hired Stefanski, who was the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator last year and their quarterbacks coach the previous two seasons. They strengthened the offensive line with Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin. And they signed one of the best tight ends on the free-agent market, Austin Hooper.

Mayfield hit tight end David Njoku for a one-yard touchdown pass to help make it a 10-6 game in the first quarter.

Otherwise, it was a largely forgettable day for the Browns signal-caller.

Mayfield's performance will likely overshadow the fact Cleveland's defense had no answer for Baltimore's high-octane attack. The Browns were without Mack Wilson and Greedy Williams, while Grant Delpit went on injured reserve in August.

A unit down three projected starters predictably struggled.

Last season, a 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 set the tone for an underwhelming 2019. Fans will hope Sunday's one-sided result doesn't foreshadow a similar outcome.

What's Next?

The Browns have a short week ahead as they host No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. The Ravens hit the road to play the Houston Texans, who dropped their opener to the Kansas City Chiefs, last Thursday.