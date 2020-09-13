Peyton Manning's Charity Endows 6 Scholarships at HBCUs, Says Doug Williams

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Peyton Manning's charity, the Peyback Foundation, anonymously endowed six scholarships at historically Black colleges and universities, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. One charity at Grambling State was in the name of former NFL quarterback Doug Williams, but Williams discovered it came from Manning.

"You know I have my connections at Grambling," Williams joked. "I made a phone call and found out it was Peyton Manning's foundation and it was endowing a half-dozen scholarships at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Peyton is a Louisiana boy. I know he's given to a lot of wonderful causes without publicity but this was a most pleasant surprise for me."

Other scholarships were set up at Southern University, Tennessee State, Fisk University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Dillard University.

Each of the scholarships were in the name of prominent Black alumni from each school.

Williams starred at Grambling State and was the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He is now the senior vice president of player development for the Washington Football Team.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael was the namesake for the scholarship at Southern University, while Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph was honored at Tennessee State.

The schools also have a local connection to Manning, with four in his home state of Louisiana and two in Tennessee, where he spent his college career.

Manning didn't personally take credit for the scholarships, but his foundation acknowledged the endowments.

"The Peyback Foundation is honored to partner with these six colleges to honor distinguished Alumni and staff members, and to help college students at these schools now and many years to come. Really, for perpetuity," the organization said in a statement.

"I think Peyton needs to be recognized so we can expand the circle of potential donors out there for a great cause," Williams said.