Giants vs. Padres Doubleheader Set After False Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will play a doubleheader Sunday after MLB determined a COVID-19 test that caused the delay of their games scheduled for Friday and Saturday was a false positive.

A Giants player initially tested positive in the lead up to the series, leading MLB to test teammates and review the positive result. It was later determined the test was inaccurate, and no players or staff were in potential danger.

Before the two delayed games, the Padres and Giants had been unaffected by COVID-19. The Padres have played 46 games, and the Giants 45, both numbers right in line with most of MLB. The St. Louis Cardinals, who lost more than two weeks after a team outbreak, have played an MLB-low 39 games.

As a whole, MLB has done an increasingly better job of handling COVID as the season progressed after a mistake-riddled start that put the whole season in jeopardy. That MLB was able to quickly identify the false positive and ensure the safety of players and staff speaks well to the league's capability of finishing out the 2020 season with a champion.