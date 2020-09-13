Tom Brady Tweets Bucs Hype Video Featuring Kobe Bryant, Drake, Gronk and More

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tom Brady's Week 1 hype video ahead of his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is nothing short of legendary.

The first words you hear come from Kobe Bryant, cribbed from his thought process returning from a torn Achilles, before transitioning into Drake's hit "Popstar" accompanying video of Brady throwing passes and his talented complement of receivers and running backs:



Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs this offseason after spending two decades in New England. He's admitted that his departure was born from a desire to strike out on his own, prove to himself (and others) that he's capable of leading a Super Bowl team without Bill Belichick.

Whether he's able to make that come to fruition is another question entirely. At age 43, Brady is the oldest player under contract in the NFL. He's also coming off a season in which nearly every one of his counting stats took a significant drop, most notably his completion percentage (60.8 after being 65.8 in 2018).

With Bruce Arians' offense employing more downfield passes than Brady is used to, there is a real question of his fit in Tampa. A Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints awaits, so he's going to get a huge test right out of the gate.