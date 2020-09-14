B/R Staff Answers Fantasy and Other Week 1 Breakouts: Buying or Selling

8 of 8

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Tom Brady may have found his new favorite target as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's not who anyone would have expected.

Scotty Miller tied for second on the team with six targets, which resulted in five receptions for 73 yards. The second-year wide receiver led the squad by averaging 14.6 yards per reception during Tampa Bay's 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers are mega-talented in the passing game with wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, as well as tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

Miller has a chance to be a threat out of the slot. Will he continue to show he's capable of being a consistent weapon for Brady throughout the entire campaign?

Brad Gagnon: Buy

You can't get too fired up because Mike Evans was far from 100 percent in this case, but there's no denying that Miller looks like a typical Tom Brady favorite. The 23-year-old 2019 sixth-rounder averaged a ridiculous 12.4 yards per target in his final four games as a rookie and dropped zero of the 26 passes thrown his way on the season, so this performance might not have been a fluke.



Brent Sobleski: Sell



Brady has a history of making undersized or undrafted slot options into primary targets, but the Buccaneers have too much talent elsewhere to think Miller will emerge as an integral part of the scheme. Last year's sixth-round pick can play, but there's just too much firepower potential in this group.



Gary Davenport: Sell

This grade in no knock on Miller, who quietly had a solid game against the Saints. But the stat line probably had more to do with Evans being hurt than Miller himself. I just don't know that the target share will be there in the long term.

Matt Miller: Sell



Scotty Miller will no doubt play a big role in this offense, but once Evans is fully healthy, there will be fewer targets for him. The same could be said for the development of the offense as players like Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette get up to speed in a new scheme. Miller is an important weapon, but he's still just the third or fourth option in the passing game.

