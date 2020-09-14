B/R Staff Answers Fantasy and Other Week 1 Breakouts: Buying or Selling

B/R Staff Answers Fantasy and Other Week 1 Breakouts: Buying or SellingSeptember 14, 2020
Despite everything—the COVID-19 pandemic, a truncated offseason and no preseason—something amazing happened: The 2020 NFL campaign started on time with a glorious cavalcade of gladiators entering the stadium and battling for gridiron supremacy.
Professional football is BACK, even though it doesn't quite feel the same as previous seasons due to the lack of fans and everyone on the sideline wearing masks for safety purposes. Thankfully, all players and coaches passed their COVID-19 tests earlier in the weekend, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Thus, concentration shifted to on-field occurrences and where the league stands after one week of play, specifically those players who experienced breakthrough performances.
Bleacher Report's team of NFL writers—Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport and Matt Miller—broke down whether they expect these initial contributions to continue or fizzle in the coming weeks.
Should We Buy That Valdes-Scantling Will Develop into a Consistent WR2?
Most of the Green Bay Packers' offseason was spent trying to rationalize why the organization didn't make any significant investments in the wide receiver position to pair with Davante Adams.
But general manager Brian Gutenkunst liked what the team already had on the roster.
"[I] didn’t think there was anybody who could make an impact on our roster this year," Gutenkunst told reporters.
To be fair, both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard managed four receptions in Sunday's 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Valdes-Scantling, in particular, impressed with 96 yards and a touchdown reception.
What's the likelihood that Valdes-Scantling will develop into Aaron Rodgers' WR2 and give the Packers another consistent threat beyond Adams?
Brad Gagnon: Sell
It's not as though he wasn't impressive and hasn't flashed in the past, but I get the feeling Rodgers is going to pick his spots all season. Lazard looks as though he'll have his days too, and sometimes it'll be all about Adams.
Brent Sobleski: Sell
Over his first two seasons, Valdes-Scantling caught only 49.6 percent of his targets. Eventually, some inconsistency will rear its ugly head. When it does, will Rodgers still trust the 25-year-old wide receiver? And that's the conundrum. M.V.S. and Lazard will likely trade weeks when one is the quarterback's second option while the other takes the back seat.
Gary Davenport: Sell
After catching four passes for 96 yards and a score, Valdez-Scantling will be a popular waiver add in fantasy leagues this week. But we've seen this movie before—he'll likely as not disappear this week. There's also the matter of Minnesota's secondary, which is even worse than I feared.
Matt Miller: Sell
Did Rodgers find a new weapon to trust? Maybe, but this was a very young and inexperienced Vikings cornerback group that Rodgers attacked. Expecting a weekly repeat is premature.
Should We Buy Robinson as a Long-Term Focal Point of the Jaguars Offense?
Less than two weeks ago, Leonard Fournette sat atop the Jacksonville Jaguars' depth chart as the offense's lead back. Now, he's a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the Jaguars released the 2017 fourth overall draft pick.
With the move happening so close to the start of the regular season, the Jaguars didn't necessarily have a lead back in mind to replace Fournette. Undrafted rookie James Robinson had to step into the role after the organization placed Ryquell Armstead on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.
"He's proved that he's deserved it," Minshew told reporters Wednesday of Robinson. "We keep giving him more and I think everybody on the team is very excited for him and the opportunity he has."
The first-year runner carried the ball 16 times for 62 yards in his debut. How much can the Jaguars rely on Robinson as a focal point of their offense?
Brad Gagnon: Sell
After starting strong, he gained just 10 yards on his last nine carries and finished with fewer than 4.0 yards per attempt. Those numbers would have been worse if an Indy personal foul didn't erase a five-yard loss in the fourth quarter. With limited offensive support, I'm not about to crown an undrafted rookie back.
Brent Sobleski: Buying with some hesitation
Forget for a moment that Robinson went undrafted, because the small-school rusher was talented enough to warrant pick consideration, especially after a strong performance at this year's East-West Shrine Game. Besides, the Jaguars don't really have a better option on the roster. Let the rookie carry the load this year and see what happens.
Gary Davenport: Buying with some hesitation
Robinson wasn't great running the ball, averaging 3.9 yards a carry. But the youngster racked up 90 yards from scrimmage and the Jags got the win. Not bad for a UDFA who went from the fringes of the roster to being the team's lead back in the span of a week or so.
Matt Miller: Too early to tell
Are the Jaguars good or are the Colts really, really bad? That remains to be seen. It's fun to overreact to Week 1, but what we saw from Robinson could be beginner's luck.
Should We Buy That the Eagles Will Continue to Feature Goedert Heavily?
The drama in Philadelphia will go into overdrive this week after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "tensions are high" between Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and general manager Howie Roseman. Apparently, an "animated discussion" occurred between the two with a potential contract extension likely being the point of contention.
While a seed of disconnect is been planted, Dallas Goedert didn't make the situation better when he outplayed Ertz during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team. The team's second tight end led the squad with eight receptions on nine targets and 101 receiving yards during the contest.
What are the odds the Eagles offense will start to transition away from Ertz and feature Goedert more as a receiving threat?
Brad Gagnon: Buy
He was practically perfect, and his track record gives us something to bolster our confidence that it wasn't a fluke. With his ability, he and Ertz could become a true two-headed monster.
Brent Sobleski: Buy
There's no reason this needs to be an either/or situation. Both tight ends need to be featured with Goedert being asked to block less and become a bigger part of the passing attack. His growth will only make Carson Wentz's life easier.
Gary Davenport: Buy
Were Goedert not stuck behind Ertz on the Eagles depth chart, he'd probably already be a star. Philly needs to make him a full-time player—Ertz or no Ertz. Just play "12" personnel all the time. It's not like Philly's wideouts are especially good on the rare occasions where they are healthy.
Matt Miller: Buy
The Eagles will likely continue to take more deep shots to Jalen Reagor, but Goedert will always be a big part of this offense.
Should We Buy That Young Will Continue to Make an Elite Impact This Season?
If not for the greatest single-season effort in college football history, defensive end Chase Young would have went wire to wire as the No. 1 overall prospect in this year's NFL draft. But Joe Burrow happened, and the Washington Football Team is grateful quarterbacks always receive priority over all other positions.
In Young's first contest, the ferocious edge-rusher managed 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
"My definition of a dude, you're expected to make plays," Young told reporters after Washington's 27-17 victory.
The rookie was talking about veteran Ryan Kerrigan, but the comment also applies to his performance. What type of a grade should Young receive after his impressive debut?
Brad Gagnon: Buy
You couldn't have asked for a much better start. Philadelphia's offensive line was in shambles, but I don't think you can discount Young's early impact because of that. With so much support up front, he's going to destroy opposing quarterbacks all season.
Brent Sobleski: Buy
Not every top talent lives up to expectations, especially in his first professional contest. Young exploited a depleted Philadelphia Eagles offensive front, and he'll do even more damage as the season progresses. The Washington pass-rusher was already considered the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and it's hard to envision anyone else winning the award.
Gary Davenport: Buy
Young was as advertised in his NFL debut, piling up 1.5 sacks and spending plenty of time in the Eagles backfield in Washington's upset win. I predicted before the season that Young will break the rookie sack record, and I'm not about to change my tune now.
Matt Miller: Buy
Young was my top-rated player in the 2020 draft class for a reason. He's a baller and will only get better. Facing a decimated Eagles offensive line helped, but this is what fans should expect from him weekly.
Should We Buy That Queen Will Sustain This Level of Play for the Whole Season?
The Baltimore Ravens gave the Cleveland Browns a 38-6 thumping during the rivals' initial meeting this season. While doing so, multiple rookies contributed with this year's first-round selection, linebacker Patrick Queen, leading the way.
Queen, whom the Ravens chose with the 28th overall pick, led Baltimore with eight total tackles. But the athletic linebacker added much more. The rookie forced a fumbled, recorded a sack and added another quarterback hit.
The Ravens had to rebuild their linebacker corps after last season with Patrick Onwuasor and Josh Bynes both leaving in free agency. Queen quickly picked up the mantle. What are the odds the Ravens will see the same level of play from the crown jewel of their draft class throughout the 2020 campaign?
Brad Gagnon: Too early to tell
The Browns are just too much of a mess for me to draw any conclusions about what the Ravens did on Sunday, and that includes Queen. Let's see what happens the next couple of weeks against the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.
Brent Sobleski: Buy with some hesitation
The key is where Queen goes from here. Yes, he stuffed the stat sheet, but the Ravens made some mistakes on defense, particularly against the Browns' running game. Queen is a true three-down linebacker who has a chance to become a defensive leader as the season progresses.
Gary Davenport: Buy
For being thrown to the wolves as an every-down player off the bat after no preseason, Queen acquitted himself well.
Matt Miller: Buy
An elite prospect as a rookie, Queen is an athlete who showed up consistently on tape for LSU last season. He's still raw as a one-year starter in college, but his playmaking and speed are the real deal.
Should We Buy That Henderson Will Sustain This Level of Play for Whole Season?
Maybe, just maybe, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell was onto something when he said the following during an interview on NFL Network: "We can't afford a rebuilding year, and that's not our mindset. Our mindset is to put the best team out there to play, to compete, and to win."
To the surprise of many, the Jaguars escaped with a 27-20 opening-day victory over the rival Indianapolis Colts. The most impressive part of Jacksonville's performance centered on its younger players, particularly cornerback CJ Henderson, whom the franchise drafted with this year's ninth overall pick.
Henderson smothered Colts receivers all afternoon with three deflected passes and an interception. What's the possibility of the cornerback maintaining this level of play throughout his rookie campaign?
Brad Gagnon: Buy
A pick, a game-clinching pass breakup, three total passes defensed, five tackles and no big completions allowed. Henderson looks like a superstar already, and it's not as though it came against a poor offense.
Brent Sobleski: Buy
The Jaguars were supposed to be the team tanking for the No. 1 overall pick. Yet their most recent top-10 pick showed he can ball with the best of them. Really, Henderson's performance shouldn't come as a surprise. His fluidity in coverage at the college level was always obvious.
Gary Davenport: Buy
Five solos, three passes defensed and an interception isn't a bad 2020 debut. If the Jaguars are going to be competitive in 2020, they will need Henderson to be a leader on the back end.
Matt Miller: Buy
Henderson was one of my top 10 players in the 2020 class and is a true man-coverage lockdown cornerback. We saw that on Sunday against one of the NFL's best quarterbacks from the last decade.
Should We Buy That Kelley Will Produce Similar Yardage Totals in Coming Weeks?
The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from Melvin Gordon this offseason and paved the way for Austin Ekeler to take over as the offense's lead back.
Ekeler ran the ball 19 times for 84 yards in the Chargers' 16-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (thanks to a last-second missed field goal). However, another back proved more effective when provided with an opportunity to carry the ball.
Fourth-round rookie Joshua Kelley averaged 5.0 yards per carry on 12 attempts and scored a touchdown. He brings more of a physical presence to the lineup since Ekeler is a smaller slashing runner. Tight end Hunter Henry told reporters Kelley got in a rhythm in the second half, which helped the offense.
What grade does the rookie running back deserve, and should everyone expect more in the coming weeks?
Brad Gagnon: Buy
Dude can cut! It's becoming obvious that he and Ekeler are going to get the majority of the work and that the Chargers backfield might only be a two-headed monster. Sorry, Justin Jackson.
Brent Sobleski: Buy with some hesitation
The Chargers could have put the game away if they continued to ride Kelley, who was easily the team's most effective offensive performer in the second half. Instead, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called a pair of fade passes near the goal line instead of feeding the back. The Chargers better not make the same mistake again because Kelley showed he can create positive plays.
Gary Davenport: Sell
Kelley appears to have entrenched himself as the between-the-tackles complement to Ekeler with the Chargers, and 12 carries for 60 yards (and a score) is nothing to sneeze at. But this is another instance where workload variance could damper his long-term prospects.
Matt Miller: Sell
Running back-by-committee is real, but Kelley's Week 1 output is higher than expected and likely higher than it will be on a regular basis. His talent, especially running between the tackles, is a nice complement to Ekeler, but the Chargers offense will run through the starting back as the season progresses.
Should We Buy That Miller Will Be Consistently Productive for Bucs This Season?
Tom Brady may have found his new favorite target as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's not who anyone would have expected.
Scotty Miller tied for second on the team with six targets, which resulted in five receptions for 73 yards. The second-year wide receiver led the squad by averaging 14.6 yards per reception during Tampa Bay's 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
The Buccaneers are mega-talented in the passing game with wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, as well as tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.
Miller has a chance to be a threat out of the slot. Will he continue to show he's capable of being a consistent weapon for Brady throughout the entire campaign?
Brad Gagnon: Buy
You can't get too fired up because Mike Evans was far from 100 percent in this case, but there's no denying that Miller looks like a typical Tom Brady favorite. The 23-year-old 2019 sixth-rounder averaged a ridiculous 12.4 yards per target in his final four games as a rookie and dropped zero of the 26 passes thrown his way on the season, so this performance might not have been a fluke.
Brent Sobleski: Sell
Brady has a history of making undersized or undrafted slot options into primary targets, but the Buccaneers have too much talent elsewhere to think Miller will emerge as an integral part of the scheme. Last year's sixth-round pick can play, but there's just too much firepower potential in this group.
Gary Davenport: Sell
This grade in no knock on Miller, who quietly had a solid game against the Saints. But the stat line probably had more to do with Evans being hurt than Miller himself. I just don't know that the target share will be there in the long term.
Matt Miller: Sell
Scotty Miller will no doubt play a big role in this offense, but once Evans is fully healthy, there will be fewer targets for him. The same could be said for the development of the offense as players like Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette get up to speed in a new scheme. Miller is an important weapon, but he's still just the third or fourth option in the passing game.