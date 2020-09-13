US Open Tennis 2020: Men's Final TV, Live-Stream Info and Replay Schedule

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Dominic Thiem has been a fixture in men's Grand Slam finals for the last three years, but he has not broken through to win his first crown yet.

The 27-year-old's best chance to win his first Grand Slam title comes Sunday, when he faces Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open final.

Thiem last defeated Zverev in the semifinal round of the Australian Open. The Austrian went on to challenge Novak Djokovic over five sets in the event's final.

Zverev is participating in his first career Grand Slam final. He enters Arthur Ashe Stadium at a significant disadvantage in experience, head-to-head battles with Thiem and form in New York.

US Open Men's Final Information

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Replay Schedule: Replay can be found on ESPN.com and ESPN app

Preview

Everything is pointing toward a Thiem victory in New York Sunday.

The second-seeded Austrian holds a 7-2 head-to-head record over Zverev, with three of those victories occurring in Grand Slam tournaments.

In two of those three matches, Zverev took the opening set off Thiem, but the German was unable to finish the task at hand. The 2020 Australian Open semifinal was the closest Zverev came to knocking off Thiem at a major, as the No. 5 seed at the U.S. Open pushed Thiem to a pair of tiebreaks after taking the first set.

Before that match, Thiem had not won a single tiebreak over Zverev because he controlled a majority of the sets they played.

If Thiem is pushed to a tiebreak in one or more sets Sunday, he could fend off whatever Zverev throws at him.

Thiem used a pair of tiebreak victories to finish off his three-set semifinal win over Daniil Medvedev. He won his other two tiebreaks, one in the first round and the other in the fourth round.

Thanks to his play in tiebreaks and other factors, Thiem has limited his time on the courts at the USTA National Tennis Center.

The four-time Grand Slam finalist has been on court for close to four fewer hours than Zverev, and he lost a single set.

Zverev will have to find some weaknesses in Thiem's serve to earn an early advantage. He leads the U.S. Open in first-serve return points with 167 and is third in second-serve return points with 126.

Those totals are higher than Thiem's because Zverev played more sets on his path to the final. Thiem ranks fourth and fifth in those respective categories, so there is not a massive difference in return play.

Forcing Thiem into a service break will be difficult for Zverev since the No. 2 seed won 79 percent of his first-serve points and allowed just eight break points to Medvedev on Friday.

In the first set, Thiem did not allow his Russian foe a single chance to break serve. If Thiem plays that well in the opening frame and carries that into the second and third sets, he could come away with his first Grand Slam title.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from USOpen.org and ATPTour.com.