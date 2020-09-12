US Open Tennis 2020 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The women took center stage at the 2020 U.S. Open Saturday, with Naomi Osaka capturing her third career Grand Slam title with a come-from-behind victory over Victoria Azarenka.

After dropping eight of the first nine games overall, Osaka turned on the jets in the second set to secure a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. The victory was her first in a tournament since the China Open in October 2019.

Osaka was pushed to the limit in her final two matches at the U.S. Open. She also needed three sets in the semifinal against Jennifer Brady, including a tiebreak in the first set. The Japanese superstar came into the tournament with questions about her health after withdrawing from the Western & Southern Open final on Aug. 29 with a hamstring injury.

Those concerns proved to be unfounded, as Osaka captured her second U.S. Open championship in three years.

Per Alex Macpherson of WTATennis.com, Osaka joined Virginia Wade, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport and Jennifer Capriati as the only players in the Open era to win their first three major tournament finals.

Osaka started the U.S. Open as the No. 9 player in the WTA rankings. She will move up six spots to No. 3 in the world, behind Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep.

Men's Final Prediction

Closing the book on the 2020 U.S. Open will be the men's final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.

Both men are seeking to win the first Grand Slam title of their respective careers. Zverev has never appeared in the final of a major tournament until now. His best showing at the U.S. Open prior to this year was a fourth-round appearance last year.

Thiem has been close to reaching the mountain top in multiple majors prior to the U.S. Open. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open in January. The Austria native also reached the French Open final in 2018 and 2019, losing to Rafael Nadal both times.

Neither player has had an easy route to the final. Zverev survived a five-set match after dropping the first two sets against Pablo Carreno Busta that took nearly 3.5 hours to complete. Thiem defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, but the last two went to tiebreaks.

Thiem has a 7-2 edge over Zverev in their nine head-to-head matches leading into Sunday. Their most recent meeting was in the Australian Open semifinal, which Thiem won in four sets.

All signs point to Thiem finally getting the brass ring that has eluded him to this point. The door was flung wide open for him with no Djokovic, Nadal or Roger Federer standing in his way.

Zverev hasn't caused many problems for Thiem in their previous matchups.

Prediction: Thiem defeats Zverev in four sets