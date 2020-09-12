Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook, Cooper Kupp Sign New Contracts Totaling $186M

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

On the eve of the first full day of the 2020 NFL regular season, Pro Bowl running backs Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Cooper Kupp got paid big money by their respective teams.

The three players reportedly agreed to new deals worth a combined $186 million.

Here is how each of the contracts breaks down:

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): five years, $75 million ($15 million guaranteed), per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings): five years, $63 million ($28 million guaranteed), per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport.

Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams): three years, $48 million, per NFL Network's Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Kamara and Cook were the two big question marks during training camp.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in June that Cook wouldn't take part in team activities with the Vikings unless he received a "reasonable" contract.

Zac Hiller, Cook's agent, disputed that by telling Schefter (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio) in July: "Dalvin has never mentioned to [Vikings running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu] anything in regards to reporting to camp. I'm not sure where the miscommunication is. I hope Dalvin plays a major role in the Vikings future success."

Cook ended any suspense about a potential holdout when he reported to camp with the rest of his teammates July 28.

"The Vikings and my agent are working extremely hard, and that side's going to take care of whatever they've got to take care of," Cook told reporters after Minnesota's first practice Aug. 14.

Kamara had three unexcused absences from Saints practices in August, which Schefter reported were believed to stem from his desire for a new contract.

Pelissero reported Sept. 1 that Kamara was absent from practice because he received an epidural. The 25-year-old returned to practice Sept. 2.

There wasn't as much discussion around Kupp, who was entering the final season of his rookie contract. The 27-year-old set career-highs with 94 receptions, 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.

Kamara has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. The Georgia native has racked up 4,476 yards from scrimmage and 37 touchdowns in 45 career games.

Cook, 25, stayed mostly healthy last season for the first time in his NFL career. The Florida State product posted 1,135 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 carries over 14 games.