2020 MLB Playoffs: Seeding Predictions and Round-by-Round Picks

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

1. Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays aren't loaded with stars, but they do almost everything well. Second baseman Brandon Lowe and shortstop Willy Adames front a balanced offensive attack. Left-hander Blake Snell is a legitimate ace.

And the bullpen is among the game's best, especially with right-hander Nick Anderson back from the injured list. Tampa Bay is in position to win the AL East and will try to fend off an array of challengers for the league's best record and the No. 1 seed.

2. Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox had won six of their last seven heading into Saturday's action and suddenly look like the favorites in a tight three-team race atop the AL Central. The offense is stacked with young talent, including shortstop Tim Anderson, center fielder Luis Robert and left fielder Eloy Jimenez.

The ChiSox have a good bullpen led by closer Alex Colome, while youngsters Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease join veteran Dallas Keuchel (who is on the IL with back trouble but should return Thursday) atop the rotation. The division race will be a dogfight to the end, but we'll pick the South Siders to come out on top.

3. Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics should hold on to win a weak AL West. But their chances of making a deep playoff run took a serious hit Saturday with the news that star third baseman Matt Chapman is lost for the season to hip surgery.

Others such as first baseman Matt Olson and shortstop Marcus Semien will have to fill the void. The A's have a deep bullpen behind closer Liam Hendriks and an emerging ace in left-hander Jesus Luzardo. But the loss of Chapman, who has finished in the top seven in AL MVP voting each of the past two seasons, can't be overstated.

4. Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are in the mix to win the AL Central with a strong pitching staff that entered Saturday ranked fifth in the game with a 3.65 ERA and an offense that's anchored by powerful, ageless (technically 40-year-old) designated hitter Nelson Cruz. The Twinkies could repeat as division champions and finish with the No. 2 seed. If they don't, they'll likely slot in at No. 4.

5. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have taken over second place in the AL East and are set to get rising-star shortstop Bo Bichette back from the IL after his knee troubles. If right-hander Nate Pearson (elbow), right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) and first baseman Rowdy Tellez (knee) can also work their way back before the postseason, the young and hungry Jays will be a force.

6. Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are hovering around .500. They're still without ace Justin Verlander (forearm), and their bullpen and lineup have also been hit hard by injuries. Most fans and many opposing players are actively rooting against them after the sign-stealing scandal that stained the franchise. Yet, thanks to the lack of depth in the AL West, they'll likely finish in second place and thus receive the sixth seed.

7. Cleveland

Cleveland's pitching staff led the Junior Circuit with a 3.04 ERA entering play Saturday. Shane Bieber and Carlos Carrasco front a stellar starting rotation, and the bullpen is equally strong behind Brad Hand and James Karinchak. The offense is less robust, though stars Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez populate the left side of the infield. Cleveland will go as far as its arms can carry it.

8. New York Yankees

It's an all-too-familiar refrain for the New York Yankees: Injuries have threatened to derail their season after a 16-6 start, as the Bronx Bombers are in third place in the AL East. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that sluggers Aaron Judge (calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) could return within a week, which would be a huge boost. They should be able to at least hold on to the No. 8 seed, but that's a far cry from what they were hoping for coming into the 2020 campaign.