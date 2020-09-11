Fantasy Alert: Kenny Golladay, Mike Evans Doubtful with Injuries for Week 1

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans are both listed as doubtful for their teams' season-opening games Sunday.

Golladay did not practice Thursday or Friday because of a hamstring injury, while Evans practiced on a limited basis Friday with a hamstring ailment as well.

Although Evans is listed as doubtful, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians Friday that he will be a game-time decision, per NFL Network's Michael Giardi.

Detroit will host the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, while the Bucs have a road game against the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Golladay is coming off a career year in 2019, as he caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and an NFL-leading 11 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

If Golladay misses Sunday's game against the Bears, Marvin Jones Jr. will be the Lions' clear No. 1 wideout and a potential top-10 or top-15 play in fantasy. In eight games last season before quarterback Matthew Stafford was lost for the rest of the year, Jones reeled in 42 catches for 535 yards and six touchdowns.

Extrapolated over a full 16-game schedule, Jones would have been a WR1 in fantasy, meaning he should be deployed in all formats if Golladay sits out Sunday.

Even though Chicago was a solid ninth in the NFL against the pass last season, there should be no hesitancy when it comes to starting Jones since the Lions are a pass-first team.

As for the Bucs, new quarterback Tom Brady could be without one of his top weapons in Evans, meaning Chris Godwin will be an even more enticing fantasy play.

Evans has reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his first six NFL seasons. He finished last season with 67 grabs for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games despite Godwin's emergence.

Godwin is already a WR1, but if another potential WR1 in Evans can't go, he will be Brady's top option in the passing game by a wide margin.

Evans' absence against New Orleans would also make Rob Gronkowski a must-start option at tight end. Although Gronk sat out the entire 2019 season, he and Brady have a strong rapport dating back to their time with the New England Patriots, and Brady could rely on him heavily as a safety valve.

In terms of Bucs wide receivers, Scott Miller could be a sneaky flex play if Evans doesn't suit up. Miller is the top candidate to be Tampa's slot receiver in 2020. While he only finished with 13 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season, Brady's affinity for slot receivers such as Wes Welker and Julian Edelman is well documented.