Yankees, Mets to Wear Hats Honoring Sept. 11 First Responders on Friday

The New York Yankees and New York Mets will wear hats honoring first responders during their games Friday on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

During an appearance on WFAN's Moose & Maggie Show, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso announced the news:

"Years prior, we weren't allowed to, but I think because of last year, and [Mets owner] Jeff Wilpon in the commissioner's ear, they're going to let us wear the hats. FDNY, NYPD, Port Authority, Sanitation, and EMTs—without those people, who knows what could've happened. We're going to be commemorating those people with five different hats on the field today. I'm really excited that we get to represent those who help us."

The Yankee Report later tweeted a photo of the NYPD and FDNY hats the Yankees will wear Friday taken from the Instagram accounts of pitcher Clarke Schmidt and shortstop Gleyber Torres:

Famously, the New York Yankees and Mets donned FDNY and NYPD hats when they returned to game action one week after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

The 20-24 Mets will face the 24-19 Toronto Blue Jays at 6:37 p.m. ET on Friday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, which is the Jays' temporary home for the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, the 22-21 Yankees are playing host to the 20-22 Baltimore Orioles in a pivotal doubleheader with the first game starting at 4:05 p.m. ET and the second scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Yanks vs. O's doubleheader could be huge for playoff positioning in the American League, as the Yankees hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the AL currently, but the ninth-place Orioles trail by just 1.5 games.