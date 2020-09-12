NFL Predictions Week 1: Odds Projections, Fantasy Stars to Target and More

James P. McCoy/Associated Press

The first week of the 2020 NFL season got underway Thursday, with the Kansas City Chiefs blasting the Houston Texans in a lopsided 34-20 affair. The action continues on Sunday and concludes with a Monday-night double-header featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans.

The rest of Week 1 promises to be a fun ride, and we're here to help guide you there, with the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, predictions for the remaining slate and a look at some of the top fantasy plays of the week.

Let's go, football fans!

NFL Week 1

Sunday, September 13

Cleveland Browns (+7.5, 47.5) at Baltimore Ravens: 24-20 Baltimore

Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5, 42.5) at Washington Football Team: 23-16 Philadelphia

Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 45) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 30-17 Indianapolis

New York Jets (+6.5, 39.5) at Buffalo Bills: 28-20 Buffalo

Miami Dolphins (+6.5, 41.5) at New England Patriots: 23-16 New England

Seattle Seahawks (-3, 49) at Atlanta Falcons: 26-24 Atlanta

Chicago Bears (+3, 44.5) at Detroit Lions: 20-16 Detroit

Green Bay Packers (+2.5, 45) at Minnesota Vikings: 23-21 Minnesota

Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5, 47.5) at Carolina Panthers: 21-20 Carolina

Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 42) at Cincinnati Bengals: 30-28 Los Angeles

Arizona Cardinals (+6.5, 48) at San Francisco 49ers: 28-26 San Francisco

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 48) at New Orleans Saints: 27-24 New Orleans

Dallas Cowboys (-3, 51.5) at Los Angeles Rams: 30-17 Dallas

Monday, September 14

Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5, 46) at New York Giants: 20-16 Pittsburgh

Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 41) at Denver Broncos: 26-24 Tennessee

Fantasy Stars to Watch

Josh Allen vs. New York Jets



Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn't the most consistent signal-caller in the NFL. However, he's a legitimate dual-threat and a viable fantasy starter because of it. Additionally, he got the gift of a new No. 1 receiver in Stefon Diggs this offseason.

The addition of Diggs isn't going to transform Allen into Jim Kelly, but it does give him the reliable No. 1 option he has been lacking throughout his pro career. Expect Allen to have an easier time challenging defenses with his arm while still stealing fantasy matchups with his running ability.

Allen will have a prime opportunity to do both in Week 1 against a New York Jets team that got stronger on the offensive side of the ball while getting weaker on defense this offseason. The Jets added wideout Denzel Mims and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton but also traded safety Jamal Adams and watched linebacker C.J. Mosley opt out of the 2020 season.

In last year's opener against the Jets, Allen passed for 254 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 38 yards and another score, and he should have similar or even better numbers this year. He's not going to be Lamar Jackson, but he can help win your Week 1 matchup.

Austin Ekeler at Cincinnati Bengals

While Allen has a good matchup against the Jets, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has a stellar one against the Cincinnati Bengals. The dynamic dual-threat back faces a defense that ranked dead-last in run defense and 25th in points allowed last season.

The Bengals had a couple of key additions on defense this offseason, most notably defensive tackle D.J. Reader. However, they're not suddenly doing to field a lockdown defensive unit.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is going to rely heavily on Ekeler, as was the case early in 2019 while Melvin Gordon III was holding out.

Ekeler topped 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first two games and finished 2019 with more than 1,500 scrimmage yards on the season. With Gordon out, he's likely to have a similar role and similar production this season.

Expect Ekeler to start out with a strong outing in Cincinnati, as the Chargers look to lean on the run and the short-passing game while feeling out Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

T.Y. Hilton at Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was once a must-start in fantasy, but a 2019 season hampered by injury and some inconsistent quarterback play has left him as more of a question mark. There should be no question about starting Hilton in Week 1, however. If you can squeeze him into the flex slot, do it.

Hilton should regain his fantasy shine with Philip Rivers under center this season. Rivers is an upgrade over Jacoby Brissett as a passer and has already built a connection with Hilton.

"Right now, we're just working hand in hand. He likes throwing to soft spots and I like finding the soft spots. In reality, we're kind of like a perfect match," Hilton said, per Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire.

Hilton racked up 1,270 yards and nine touchdowns two years ago when Andrew Luck was under center. He can have similar numbers this year and should start out strong against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that ranked 16th against the pass in 2019 but traded key players like Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye in the offseason.

Don't be shocked if Hilton is one of the most prolific pass-catchers of Week 1.

NFL Week 1 Sleepers to Target

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, New Orleans Saints

Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans