NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Initial Outlook After Kansas City vs. Houston

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, picked their choice of 2020's running back class in the NFL draft and rode into the new season with a comfortable 34-20 win against the Houston Texans.

On the back of 138 yards and a touchdown from Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the season opener, Kansas City keeps its place atop the league's power rankings and leaves the rest of the league's teams to earn their spots.

Before Thursday's matchup, one could have predicted that a highly touted rookie back would easily handle Damien Williams' workload (and then some) or that the opposing offense would struggle without DeAndre Hopkins. Assumptions like those factor into the early Week 1 rankings, but everything is subject to change once the season gets underway.

Without any preseason tape to work with, NFL fans are left to guess how teams with new quarterbacks, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts, will perform. As such, rankings will be volatile.

Still, here are preliminary power rankings after Houston and Kansas City's matchup, followed by some analysis of those teams and another that could vastly exceed consensus expectations: the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 1

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Baltimore Ravens

3. New Orleans Saints

4. San Francisco 49ers

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Buffalo Bills

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Green Bay Packers

9. Dallas Cowboys

10. Tennessee Titans

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Los Angeles Rams

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Arizona Cardinals

15. New England Patriots

16. Philadelphia Eagles

17. Houston Texans

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Atlanta Falcons

20. Denver Broncos

21. Cleveland Browns

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Detroit Lions

24. Chicago Bears

25. Cincinnati Bengals

26. Washington Football Team

27. Los Angeles Chargers

28. New York Jets

29. New York Giants

30. Carolina Panthers

31. Miami Dolphins

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

It's hard to know whether it was Kansas City that looked excellent or Houston that looked poor, but it was likely some combination of the two. The Chiefs did help ensure the Texans struggled, though, as the team visibly emphasized slowing down the game with their rushing attack and applying pressure with their defense.

While the passing game obviously remains in Andy Reid's and Patrick Mahomes' pockets, Kansas City ran more times than it passed, and 25 of the team's 34 carries came from its new back, who averaged 5.5 yards per carry. On defense, meanwhile, Tyrann Mathieu led the team in tackles while providing some zest in the pass rush, complementing a defensive line that applied consistent pressure.

The Chiefs were the best team in football last season thanks to a stellar passing game. If their defense and ground attack improved, they will be hard to unseat.

17. Houston Texans

Money is a complicated thing, and Bill O'Brien's decision to move on from Hopkins will be debated forever as a financial necessity. The Houston offense simply looked broken without their game-breaking All-Pro receiver, but the player he was traded for wasn't the reason why.

While David Johnson turned 14 touches (11 carries and three catches) into 109 total yards and one touchdown, the Texans evidently missed a true No. 1 through the air. Will Fuller tried, turning 10 targets into eight catches for 112 yards, but Kansas City's secondary never seemed to be under duress.

Difficulty in containing the Chiefs offense is expected. Deshaun Watson struggling to amass 253 yards, a touchdown and an interception against their defense is not. The Texans will need to demonstrate a competent, dynamic offense befitting Watson's talents for the team to rise above the 16 others that precede them in the rankings.

14. Arizona Cardinals

It's as simple as subtracting what Houston was missing and adding it to the Cardinals. Hopkins brings a certain magnetism and unflinching faith to an offense as a player whose talents necessitate the game plan and on-field attention of his opponents.

But that's just one spring helping jump Arizona up the rankings. While the team was 5-10-1 under rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury, its flashes were bright and couple with a stellar offseason to warrant much higher expectations. On offense, Kingsbury's system and its pieces have had time to jell.

Progress should be expected from quarterback Kyler Murray, alongside other pieces like Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella—all of whom are under 25. And should he be at full health, Kenyan Drake impressed enough in his eight games with Arizona to warrant excitement for the offensive playbook's dynamism.

On the defensive end, Budda Baker (24) and Byron Murphy (22) gain experience while Patrick Peterson is expected to play a full season. Perhaps most importantly, the defense has veterans who can help bring on the most intriguing rookie in the NFL draft: Isaiah Simmons. Toss in Chandler Jones, and you have a clear recipe for a team with top-10 upside.