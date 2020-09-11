US Open Tennis 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Men's Semifinals

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

A first-time Grand Slam title winner will emerge from the men's semifinal field at the U.S. Open this year, with No. 2 Dominic Thiem, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, No. 5 Alexander Zverev and No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta comprising the final four.

We'll find out the final participants Friday; Zverev and Carreno Busta will face each other at 4 p.m. ET, and the Thiem vs. Medvedev matchup follows.

ESPN will televise the matches, with live streaming taking place on fuboTV or ESPN+.

Below you can find some news and notes on both matchups.

Thiem vs. Medvedev

The top two remaining seeds in this year's U.S. Open men's singles field have faced off three times before, with Thiem owning the head-to-head series with two wins to Medvedev's one.

Thiem defeated Medvedev at the St. Petersburg Open in 2018, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2). The Austrian also beat the No. 3 seed 6-4, 6-0 on the clay at the 2019 Barcelona Open.

Medvedev has the most recent win, however, taking down the No. 2 seed 6-3, 6-1 at the 2019 Canadian Open.

Medvedev and Thiem have split their matches on the hard court, with the rubber match occurring Friday in Queens, New York, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Thiem and Medvedev haven't encountered much trouble leading into their semifinal clash.

The 27-year-old Thiem has only lost one set, which occurred against 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in the round of 32. Otherwise, it's been straight-set winners all the way, with his most recent one a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 quarterfinal victory over No. 21 Alex de Minaur.

As for the 2019 U.S. Open finalist in Medvedev, he's not dropped a set, and most recently he earned a 7-6 (8), 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over No. 10 Andrey Rublev.

Both men have been on the good side of draw luck, as upsets have occurred on their side of the bracket throughout much of the tournament. Of note, No. 6 Matteo Berrettini and No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut both fell early, as did No. 11 Karen Khachanov.

Still, the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds have faced game opponents and won handily anyway leading into their semifinal clash, with the winner almost assuredly becoming the U.S. Open final favorite.

Medvedev has been to one Grand Slam final before, losing a five-set thriller to Rafael Nadal at last year's U.S. Open.

Thiem has made three Grand Slam finals, losing twice to Nadal at the 2018 and 2019 French Opens and the 2020 Australian Open to Novak Djokovic.

Zverev vs. Carreno Busta

The two players have faced off just once before at the 2018 Miami Open, which Zverev won 7-6 (4), 6-2 on a hard court.

The 23-year-old Zverev has reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam major once before, losing to Thiem in four sets at the 2020 Australian Open with the final two going to tiebreakers. Otherwise, he's reached the round of 16 for three majors, including last year's U.S. Open, where he lost to Diego Schwartzman.

The 29-year-old Carreno Busta has made the U.S. Open semifinals before, doing so in 2017 as a No. 12 seed. He was the favorite heading into his match with No. 28 Kevin Anderson but lost in four sets. Nadal ended up winning that tournament after taking down Anderson in straight sets.

Zverev has had a bit of a rough go at times during this U.S. Open. He's found himself tied at one set apiece with his opponent in four of his five matches, although he's managed to earn four-set wins each time.

The road for Carreno Busta has received the most attention considering the round-of-16 incident involving his opponent, Djokovic, the tournament's top seed.

Djovkovic struck a tennis ball in anger after losing a break to Carreno Busta, but the ball unfortunately hit a linesperson in the neck. Djokovic was disqualified from the match and the remainder of the tournament, and Carreno Busta moved on.

The extra rest granted by playing less than a set may have given Carreno Busta an advantage, as he was able to preserve enough energy to win a five-set match over No. 12 Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals.

The winner of this match will make his first-ever Grand Slam final. Both have tasted tournament success before, however, with Zverev winning 11 titles and Carreno Busta earning four.