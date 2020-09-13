Dak Prescott, Cowboys Fall to Rams in Opener Despite Ezekiel Elliott's 2 TDs

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams won SoFi Stadium's debut as the hosts defeated the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday.

Rams running back Malcolm Brown gained 110 scrimmage yards and scored two touchdowns, and wide receiver Robert Woods led L.A. pass-catchers with six receptions and 105 yards.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott amassed 127 total yards and two touchdowns. Amari Cooper caught 10 passes for 81 yards.

Dallas lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone), offensive tackle Cam Erving (knee) and tight end Blake Jarwin (knee) midgame due to injury. Jarwin is believed to have suffered a torn ACL, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Notable Performances

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 25-of-39, 266 passing yards, 1 TD; 3 carries, 30 rushing yards

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: 22 carries, 96 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 31 receiving yards, 1 TD

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: 10 receptions, 81 receiving yards

Rams QB Jared Goff: 20-of-31, 275 passing yards, 1 INT; 4 carries, 15 rushing yards

Rams RB Malcolm Brown: 18 carries, 79 rushing yards, 2 TD; 3 receptions, 31 receiving yards

Rams WR Robert Woods: 6 receptions, 105 receiving yards

What's Next?

Both teams will play on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys will host the Atlanta Falcons, and he Rams will visit the Philadelphia Eagles

