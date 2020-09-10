Saints Apply to State of Louisiana for Permission to Play Week 1 in New Orleans

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints have applied to the state of Louisiana in order to play football within the city, according to Travers Mackel of WDSU.

The Saints are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday it would move to Phase 3 of its protocols for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows for contact sports and extends the maximum group sizes, via Will Sentell of the Advocate.

However, the city of New Orleans did not follow suit with Mayor LaToya Cantrell stating Thursday the city will remain in Phase 2, with greater restrictions.

Per Mackel, this phase prevents any football from being played in New Orleans.

"The primary reason for us staying in Phase Two, not moving with further easement of any restrictions, is to get our kids back into the classroom, have the time that will allow us to look at the data, look at the trends, and therefore determine the impact," Cantrell said Thursday, via WBRZ.

This decision also affects football teams at many levels, including high school teams and Tulane University.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The state has already approved fans at games for the second home game, Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 27, but there may be more question marks about Week 1.