Lane Johnson Reportedly Restructures Eagles Contract After Jason Peters' Raise

Lane Johnson reportedly agreed to restructure his contract in order to create salary-cap room for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the right tackle turned most of his 2020 base salary into a signing bonus and pushed some money into the future to give the Eagles $5 million in cap space this season.

The report comes after the Eagles announced a restructured deal for Jason Peters, who will be playing left tackle after originally re-signing to play right guard.

Vince Taylor, Peters' agent, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Thursday that the nine-time Pro Bowler can earn up to $8 million this season.

Per Over the Cap, Johnson was owed $7.785 million in base salary and was going to count $15.7 million against the cap prior to restructuring his contract.



The Eagles offensive line has been decimated by injuries heading into the regular season. Right guard Brandon Brooks is out for the year after tearing his Achilles in June while running at the team's training center.

Left tackle Andre Dillard suffered a torn biceps during practice on Aug. 27.

Dillard's injury led to Peters being moved back to left tackle, his primary position for the past 13 seasons, when the Eagles open the regular season Sunday against the Washington Football Team. The 38-year-old has played for Philly since 2009, when he was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. The nine-time Pro Bowler has made six All-Pro teams, the last in 2014.

Johnson has been Philadelphia's starting right tackle since he was selected No. 4 overall in the 2013 draft. The 30-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons and was named to the All-Pro first team in 2017.