Cowboys, Patriots, Giants Headline Forbes' Most Valuable NFL Teams in 2020

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are once again the most valuable franchise in the entire NFL entering the 2020 regular season.

According to Forbes, the Cowboys are worth $5.7 billion, which is a 4 percent increase from last year. They are followed by the New England Patriots at $4.4 billion and New York Giants at $4.3 billion.

Since Forbes began listing the most valuable sports franchises in the world in 2010, the Cowboys have finished as the top NFL team in all 11 years.

The full top 10 for the 2020 most valuable NFL franchise list is as follows:

Dallas Cowboys: $5.7 billion New England Patriots: $4.4 billion New York Giants: $4.3 billion Los Angeles Rams: $4 billion San Francisco 49ers: $3.8 billion New York Jets: $3.55 billion Chicago Bears: $3.525 billion Washington Football Team: $3.5 billion Philadelphia Eagles: $3.4 billion Houston Texans: $3.3 billion

While the top 10 features teams that have enjoyed varying degrees of success in recent years, the common thread is that all of them reside in large markets.

The Jets, Eagles and Seattle Seahawks tied for the most growth compared to 2019, as their value increased by 11 percent each.

Only the Cincinnati Bengals failed to grow their value from last year, and they rank 32nd on the list with a valuation of $2 billion

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are only 23rd on the list with a value of $2.5 billion since they reside in a fairly modest market, but their 9 percent growth was among the highest in the league.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dallas' dominance atop the list comes as little surprise not only because it has led all NFL teams since at least 2010, but also since Forbes has deemed it the most valuable franchise in all of sports for the past five years.

The Cowboys ended Real Madrid's three-year run as the most valuable sports franchise in the world in 2016.

Dallas is coming off a tough year, as it finished 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs despite finishing first in total offense, but there are high expectations surrounding the Cowboys in 2020 thanks to an offense featuring quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

Only two of the top eight teams in terms of 2020 value reached the playoffs last season, and it is possible that number could be even lower in 2020 if the Cowboys don't rebound and the Patriots are unable to find success in the wake of quarterback Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One thing the 2020 list proves is that even losing franchises can't help but make money in the NFL, especially if they are located in a major city.