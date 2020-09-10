NFL Exec Doesn't Think Tom Brady 'Is About That Life' of Taking Hits

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

If there's a concern for Tom Brady as he prepares for his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's a question of how he will fare in head coach Bruce Arians' offense.

Per The Athletic's Mike Sando, one NFL executive laid out a scenario in which Brady could struggle in 2020:

"Does all the Brady hype matter if it's not Brady's offense and Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels are not there? I would think they would mostly run Arians' offense. Keeping Brady upright in that offense is going to be intriguing. All Arians' QBs have gotten hit. I don't think Brady is about that life. If they do hold up and Tom is OK, they have got the weapons to be a good offense.”

A hallmark of Brady's success with the New England Patriots was an efficient passing attack that allowed him to get rid of the ball quickly.

Per Next Gen Stats, Brady's 2.75-second time to throw tied for 13th in the NFL last season. It was his slowest time since the site began tracking the stat in 2016.

Even though Arians' offense has historically been more wide open and favors a vertical passing game, Jameis Winston was right behind Brady in time to throw last season at 2.77 seconds.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Despite being so close in that category, Winston was sacked 20 more times than Brady in 2019 (47 to 27).

Per Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, Tampa Bay's offensive line ranks as the 13th-best unit heading into this season.

The Bucs took steps to give Brady additional protection. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was their top pick (No. 13 overall) in the 2020 NFL draft. Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play in Tampa this offseason, has historically been an excellent blocking tight end.

Tampa Bay also has the benefit of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on the outside to help ease the burden on Brady as the team looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2007.