Nikita Kucherov's GW Goal Powers Lightning Past Islanders for 2-0 Series Lead

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to roll over the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference Final.

After opening up the series with an 8-2 victory in Game 1, the Bolts took Game 2, 2-1, and have gone up 2-0 on the series thanks to Nikita Kucherov's game-winner with 7.8 seconds left in the third period.

Barry Trotz started Semyon Varlamov in net on Wednesday after turning to the goalie to replace Thomas Greiss early in the first period of Game 1 but the results weren't any better. Varlamov allowed two goals on 21 shots while Tampa's Andrei Vasilevskiy remained solid with 27 saves in the win.

One year after the Bolts were swept in the first round following a record-setting season, a revenge run through the playoffs has Tampa Bay two wins from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2015.

Notable Performers

Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning: 1 Goal (GWG), 3 SOG, 4 Hits

Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning: 1 Goal, 1 SOG, 4 Blocks

Matt Martin, LW, New York Islanders: 1 Goal, 7 PIM, 7 Hits

What's Next

The Lightning and Islanders will face off in Game 3 on Friday, September 11 at 8 p.m. on USA Network.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

