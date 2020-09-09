NFL Players, Teams Give Back Ahead of 2020 Season

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

On the eve of the 2020 regular season, a number of NFL players and teams are giving back to families and communities.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, whose Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in Thursday's season opener, is partnering with his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to stream a free virtual birthday party.

Mahomes will celebrate his birthday Sept. 17 with the hope of generating 1,500 donations of at least $15 to raise money for charity partners Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City, Boys & Girls Club of East Texas, Child Protection Center, Children's Advocacy Center, Communities in Schools of the South Plains, East Texas Food Bank, Feed Northland Kids, Harvesters, Healing Pathway, Kansas Children's Service League, Police Athletic League of Kansas City, South Plains Food Bank, Sunflower House, Uncover KC and Youth Volunteer Corps.

The event will also feature actor and Kansas City sports superfan Paul Rudd, music legend Quincy Jones and some of Mahomes' Chiefs teammates.

After signing a four-year contract extension worth $69 million last week, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White said he is going to help his parents enjoy their retirement years and support other family members:

The New Orleans Saints, along with the New Orleans Pelicans and the NFL Foundation, last week announced a $500,000 donation to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Laura.

In addition, the Saints are going to donate the proceeds from their virtual 50-50 raffle during Sunday's home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to nonprofit organizations Feeding Louisiana, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and the American Red Cross of Louisiana, which are helping relief efforts following the hurricane.

B/R Gridiron highlighted Russell Wilson's "Blue Tuesday" tradition that began when he was a rookie in 2012. The Seattle Seahawks star visits Seattle Children's Hospital every Tuesday to spend time with patients.