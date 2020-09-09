NFL Players, Teams Give Back Ahead of 2020 Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Just about the only person in the world that seems to be having a good year is Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback led his team to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years, was the game's MVP, signed a contract that could be worth a half-billion over the next decade and has grown confident enough in himself to speak out about issues that affect society as a whole.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

On the eve of the 2020 regular season, a number of NFL players and teams are giving back to families and communities. 

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, whose Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in Thursday's season opener, is partnering with his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to stream a free virtual birthday party. 

Mahomes will celebrate his birthday Sept. 17 with the hope of generating 1,500 donations of at least $15 to raise money for charity partners Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City, Boys & Girls Club of East Texas, Child Protection Center, Children's Advocacy Center, Communities in Schools of the South Plains, East Texas Food Bank, Feed Northland Kids, Harvesters, Healing Pathway, Kansas Children's Service League, Police Athletic League of Kansas City, South Plains Food Bank, Sunflower House, Uncover KC and Youth Volunteer Corps.

The event will also feature actor and Kansas City sports superfan Paul Rudd, music legend Quincy Jones and some of Mahomes' Chiefs teammates.

After signing a four-year contract extension worth $69 million last week, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White said he is going to help his parents enjoy their retirement years and support other family members:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The New Orleans Saints, along with the New Orleans Pelicans and the NFL Foundation, last week announced a $500,000 donation to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Laura.

In addition, the Saints are going to donate the proceeds from their virtual 50-50 raffle during Sunday's home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to nonprofit organizations Feeding Louisiana, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and the American Red Cross of Louisiana, which are helping relief efforts following the hurricane.

B/R Gridiron highlighted Russell Wilson's "Blue Tuesday" tradition that began when he was a rookie in 2012. The Seattle Seahawks star visits Seattle Children's Hospital every Tuesday to spend time with patients.