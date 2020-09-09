Vikings' Danielle Hunter Placed on Injured Reserve, Will Miss at Least 3 Games

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings announced they placed defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.

Head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on August 25 that Hunter was absent from practice with a "tweak," declining to provide more specifics.

By going on IR, the two-time Pro Bowler will be out for a minimum of three games.

That would put his 2020 debut for Week 4 against the Houston Texans at the earliest.

The NFL amended the rules regarding the injured reserve in the offseason. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a player had to miss at least eight games before his team could officially activate him. That provides Minnesota with some level of relief in terms of Hunter's eventual return.

The 25-year-old is coming off an excellent 2019. The third-round pick out of LSU finished with 67 tackles and 14.5 sacks, the latter of which tied for fourth in the NFL.

With Hunter out, the Vikings will likely turn to one of Ifeadi Odenigbo or Jalyn Holmes as his replacement.

Hunter's injury status provides some more context behind the acquisition of Yannick Ngakoue as well. Perhaps the front office moved for Ngakoue on August 31 with the expectation that Hunter would be out to open the year.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end gives the Vikings a pass-rushing presence off the right after tallying 37.5 sacks over the last four seasons, but there will still be a void on the opposite side of the line.

Minnesota faces Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill in its first three games before drawing Deshaun Watson on Oct. 4. The coaching staff will hope Hunter is back when the Vikings travel to Houston.