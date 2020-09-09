Justin Timberlake Joins Group Looking to Bring Nashville Stars Team to MLB

Brad Barket/Associated Press

Justin Timberlake is joining the effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville, according to the Tennessean's Mike Organ.

The Memphis native, a 10-time Grammy award winner, joins baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as investors in Music City Baseball, the group leading the push to make the Nashville Stars a reality.

"I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of Tennessee," Timberlake said in a statement. "I believe in Music City Baseball's vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing MLB to Music City."

John Loar, the managing director of Music City Baseball, said the group has been working with Timberlake for more than six months, and the singer will sit alongside country music stars including Kane Brown, Eric Church and Luke Combs on the group's Music Industry Advisors committee.

Dombrowski, the former MLB general manager and team president who engineered World Series victories for the Marlins (1997) and Red Sox (2018), joined Music City Baseball earlier this summer and said the addition of Timberlake is "huge" for the group.

"I mean (Timberlake) is somebody that's world-known, huge in the area and the region and the state," Dombrowski said. "He supports baseball and all of the other things that we stand for. Having someone like that involved speaks a lot for his interest in making this work and also gives us support in talking to other individuals of this ilk. It's extremely important to us."

