Fantasy Football Week 1: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

10 of 10

David Dermer/Associated Press

We'll close this week's column out (as we always do) by firing off some answers to Bleacher Report App users in rapid-fire style.

kylemurdaugh needs some wide receiver help. "(Robert) Woods, T.Y. (Hilton), (Mike) Evans. Pick 2."

Mike Evans would have occupied one of the starting slots here, despite less-than-impressive numbers against the Saints last year. But now that he's dealing with a hamstring injury and may be a game-time decision, it's best to stay away unless he gets practice time in on Thursday or Friday. That leaves Woods (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500) and Hilton (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800) by default, but as Plan Bs go, that isn't a bad one.

JM301 has to choose between a pair of uninspiring running backs. "Cam Akers or James Robinson PPR?"

Neither of these rookie running backs should be trusted as more than a flex option given the uncertainty about their Week 1 workload. But of the two, Akers (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600) is the better play. There's no one in Jacksonville outside of wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. who has any business being in fantasy lineups this week.

richardcarter has a flex question. "(Jarvis) Landry, (Darren) Waller or (Tarik) Cohen in a half-PPR?"

Jarvis Landry has some potential given that the Cleveland Browns will probably be playing from behind in Baltimore. So does Waller as the de facto No. 1 receiver for the Raiders. But with David Montgomery banged up, Cohen ((DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900) could lead Chicago in backfield touches against a Lions defense that was fourth in fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2019.

andrewray1 needs help at running back. "(Mark) Ingram or (Le'Veon) Bell?

Bell doesn't face the competition for touches in New York that Ingram does in Baltimore. But J.K. Dobbins or no J.K. Dobbins, Ingram (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500) also has the far superior fantasy matchup, and he didn't look terrible the last time we saw him running the ball.

KeyserSoze has a quandary at quarterback. "Tom Brady at New Orleans or Matt Ryan vs. Seattle?"

There's no shortage of enthusiasm surrounding Brady's first start for the Buccaneers, and that game could be a shootout. The thing is, so could Seattle's trip to face the Atlanta Falcons. Matt Ryan (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700) has years of rapport with most of his passing-game weapons, while Brady is still getting to know his. It's close, but Ryan has the edge.

It's back to the flex spot with Jjpfarley23. "(Le'Veon) Bell, (Melvin) Gordon or (Will) Fuller. PPR?"

Again, I usually defer to running backs in flex spots. But I don't necessarily trust Gordon's carry share in Denver, and Bell's matchup is ugly. Fuller (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200) probably has the lowest fantasy floor of the trio. But when he's been healthy, he and Deshaun Watson have combined for some gonzo stat lines. Roll the dice.

DaBearz26 has a question regarding a starting defense. "Chicago Bears (at DET) or Indianapolis Colts (at JAX)?"

Most weeks, the answer to this question would be the Bears, who should bounce back in fantasy leagues after a down 2019 campaign. But in Week 1, the Colts (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900)—who have quietly assembled a pretty good defense of their own—travel to take on what's left of the Jaguars. Go with the matchup play and Indy.

Finally, rkfirst needs starting running backs. "Need to choose two between Raheem Mostert, Jonathan Taylor and Le'Veon Bell. .5 PPR."

The easiest call here is Mostert (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800), who opens the season in a top-10 fantasy matchup for running backs with the Cardinals. The second spot is a matter of tolerance for risk. The safer, low-ceiling play is Bell (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600), who will see a full workload as long as the Jets can keep the game relatively close. Taylor (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700) faces an uncertain workload, but in a prime matchup, he also has the better chance of a huge game. I'd lean Mostert and Taylor—no guts, no glory.

DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings



Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday

Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.