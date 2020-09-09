US Open Tennis 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Wednesday Afternoon

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Since winning the first two Grand Slam titles of her career, Naomi Osaka hadn't been performing well at major tennis tournaments.

The 22-year-old won the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open but didn't make it past the last 16 in any of the next four Grand Slam events, which included a first-round exit at Wimbledon last year.

However, Osaka has rediscovered her form at the 2020 U.S. Open, and she secured her spot in the semifinals of the women's singles tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Shelby Rogers on Tuesday night.

Osaka, the No. 4 seed, will now face No. 28-seeded Jennifer Brady for a place in the final. The other two last-four participants will be determined during Wednesday's quarterfinal action in New York City.

As for the men's singles, No. 5-seeded Alexander Zverev and No. 20 seed Pablo Carreno Busta won quarterfinal matches on Tuesday to advance to the last four. The other two semifinalists will be decided Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Wednesday's quarterfinal action.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Viewing Information

Quarterfinals, noon-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Quarterfinals, 7-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Matches can be streamed live at ESPN.com

Preview

Women's Quarterfinals

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Serena Williams has reached the U.S. Open final in each of the previous two years, and she appears to be on the way to getting back there again in 2020. She will also be looking to win her record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title, a mark she's been pursuing since returning to action in 2017 after the birth of her daughter.

On Wednesday, the No. 3 seed will face unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova in the quarterfinals (noon ET). Williams has reached at least the last four in her past 10 appearances at the U.S. Open, and she's likely to get there again after winning all four of her previous matches against the Bulgarian.

The 38-year-old American has also been playing well in this year's tournament. She is coming off her best victory thus far, as she beat No. 15-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 in the last round.

With two more wins, Williams will be back in the U.S. Open finals and could face Osaka in a rematch of the 2018 U.S. Open final. But Williams first needs to beat Pironkova and whoever she faces in the semis.

That would be either No. 16-seeded Elise Mertens or unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who will go head-to-head in Wednesday's other quarterfinal matchup (7 p.m. ET).

The 24-year-old Belgian is coming off a big upset win, after knocking off No. 2 seed and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Mertens has never previously faced Azarenka, and she's only once made it to the semifinals at a major tournament (2018 Australian Open). Last year, she lost to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

While it's possible Pironkova and/or Azarenka earn shock wins in the quarterfinals, it's likely Williams and Mertens will meet in the semifinals.

Men's Quarterfinals

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, No. 2-seeded Dominic Thiem and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev are the highest-ranked players left in the men's tournament.

And while it's likely they will face off in the semifinals, they both still need to get there.

Thiem is set to take on No. 21-seeded Alex de Minaur in Wednesday's quarterfinal action (9 p.m. ET). Through the Austrian's first four matches of the tournament, he's won three in straight sets. That includes his round-of-16 victory over No. 15-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, which he won 7-6 (7-4), 6-1, 6-1.

Thiem has won both of his previous matches against De Minaur, which includes a win at the 2017 U.S. Open.

In his past eight appearances at major tournaments, the 27-year-old has reached the final three times, including the Australian Open in February. However, he's yet to win a Grand Slam title. Those three losses came against either Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, though, so this could be his best opportunity yet.

However, Thiem will likely have to get past Medvedev, who faces Andrey Rublev in the last eight on Wednesday (2 p.m. ET). In three previous meetings, the No. 10 seed has never defeated his fellow Russian, but this is the first time the two have played each other at a Grand Slam.

Medvedev has cruised through the first four rounds of the U.S. Open, winning each of his matches in straight sets. However, he's also yet to play a seeded opponent, so Rublev will be the toughest competition he has faced thus far.

Like Thiem, Medvedev has never won a Grand Slam. This is the second time the 24-year-old has advanced beyond the fourth round at a major tournament. Last year, he reached the U.S. Open final before narrowly losing to Nadal in five sets.