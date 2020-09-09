NHL Playoffs 2020: Full Conference Finals Schedule and Latest Stanley Cup Odds

John Locher/Associated Press

On Tuesday, it was the Vegas Golden Knights' turn for a shutout performance. After getting blanked in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, they bounced back with a 3-0 victory over the Dallas Stars to even the series at 1-1.

Vegas played well defensively in Game 1 with Marc-Andre Fleury in the net, but it turned to Robin Lehner at goaltender in Game 2, and he collected 24 saves while shutting out Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights' offense found a way to get some shots past Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin, tallying a trio of second-period goals.

The Stars have gone 117 minutes, 24 seconds without a goal, as their lone score in Game 1 came 2:36 into the contest. They will need to find more potency in Game 3 in order to avoid letting the Golden Knights take control of the series.

One team having no trouble scoring is the Tampa Bay Lightning, who took a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final with an 8-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Monday. Those teams will return to the ice for Game 2 on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the schedule for the remainder of the conference-finals round and the current Stanley Cup odds, followed by a preview of Wednesday's action.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Remaining Conference Finals Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Game 2: No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Thursday, Sept. 10

Game 3: No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Friday, Sept. 11

Game 3: No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 6 New York Islanders, 8 p.m. ET, USA Network

Saturday, Sept. 12

Game 4: No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 13

Game 4: No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 6 New York Islanders, 3 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, Sept. 14

Game 5: No. 3 Dallas Stars at No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Game 5 (if necessary): No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Thursday, Sept. 17

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 6 New York Islanders, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Friday, Sept. 18

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 3 Dallas Stars at No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Stanley Cup Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Vegas Golden Knights +160

Dallas Stars +650

New York Islanders +1100

Odds obtained via DraftKings

Wednesday Preview

The New York Islanders got off to a strong start this postseason and didn't face much adversity along the way. They defeated the Florida Panthers in four games in the qualifying round and the Washington Capitals in five games in the opening round, never trailing during either series.

Then, they jumped out to a 3-1 lead over the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers in the second round. And although the series ended up going to a Game 7, the Islanders won the final contest 4-0 to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 1993.

Things didn't start as well for New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, though. They lost 8-2 to the Lightning and are trailing in a series for the first time this postseason.

If New York falls again in Game 2, it will face an early deficit that will be tough to overcome.

"Personally, I liked our attitude after the game [Monday] night," Islanders center Mathew Barzal said, according to NHL.com's Brian Compton. "We knew it wasn't acceptable, but at the same time we knew it's a seven-game series and it's the first to four [wins]. We get [Wednesday's] game, and it's a completely different series."

That won't be an easy task, though. The Lightning continue to make quick work of their postseason opponents, after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins in five games in the first two rounds. And despite going a full week between their final second-round contest and the Eastern Conference Final opener, Tampa Bay came out and played one of its best games of the playoffs.

The Lightning may be without Steven Stamkos (lower-body injury), but their other standout offensive players are putting up big numbers. In Game 1, Brayden Point had two goals and three assists, while Nikita Kucherov collected a goal and four assists.

"I think our team is playing great," Point said, according to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. "We're rolling right now. Everyone is playing responsible."

Tampa Bay is 11-3 this postseason, which includes winning eight of its past nine games. If it notches three more victories against New York, it will be on its way to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2015.

The Islanders haven't made it to the Final since 1984. And if they want to get back there this year, they need to win Game 2 to halt the Lightning's momentum before the deficit grows too large.