HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2020: Best Rams, Chargers Storylines, Reaction for Episode 5

The fifth and final episode of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles highlighting the Chargers and Rams provided something of a sense of normalcy for the first time all season.

Cut day, which is always a major theme on HBO's show, loomed in Tuesday's episode as veterans and youngsters alike had precious few opportunities remaining to make an impression at training camp with no preseason games.

Such a focus on football and making the roster was a divergence for what has been one of the most unique seasons in the show's history.

Football largely took a backseat in previous episodes for behind-the-scene looks at safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as temperature screenings, constant testing and mask-wearing.

Last week's episode was also one of the most unique in Hard Knocks history, as it gave fans a detailed look at the Chargers' decision-making process in how they would react to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

They ultimately came together and decided not to play a scheduled scrimmage and instead focus on the fight against systemic racism and police brutality.

The fight for social justice was present in Tuesday's episode, as the Rams had a moment of silence with many kneeling prior to their scrimmage.

Once the game started, veterans such as Jared Goff, Robert Woods and Aaron Donald made their expected plays, but it was youngsters such as linebacker Clay Johnston and safety JuJu Hughes battling for roster spots that took center stage. After all, both have become fan favorites this season with Johnston always bringing the energy and Hughes playing with a toothpick in his mouth.

Cornerback Dont'e Deayon is another fan favorite because of the energy he brings, and both he and Johnston made some solid plays in the scrimmage. It was not as welcome news for Hughes, who injured his hamstring and exited.

Safety injury concerns were an even bigger deal for the other team, as Hard Knocks detailed Derwin James' injury for the Chargers.

The 2018 All-Pro selection who was primed for a monster season will miss six to eight months for a knee injury that requires surgery. An ominous feeling swept over the Chargers' practice when James exited with the injury, and some coaches could be heard pleading for it to be just a cramp.

James can at least take solace knowing he doesn't have to worry about being cut, which is more than Hughes and Deayon can say on the Rams side.

Neither defensive back made the roster, although head coach Sean McVay explained to them both he wanted them on the practice squad. Johnston didn't make it either, although Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported he was joining the Carolina Panthers' practice squad.

Johnston's collegiate coach from Baylor, Matt Rhule, is the head coach in Carolina, and the possibility of him signing with the Panthers even came up during Tuesday's episode as he was being released. His father, Kent, also works for the team, which surely factored in his decision.

As for the Chargers, the most notable release was defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, who provided one of the highlights of the last episode when he led his teammates in a haka dance. He made the practice squad, though, and shared the special moment with his family.

The only remaining drama outside of cuts was who would win the Chargers' quarterback battle between veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Justin Herbert, who will likely be the face of the franchise in the future if he lives up to expectations.

Taylor won the job and in no small part because of the work he put in throughout the offseason:

All the preparation will mean nothing if the teams struggle during actual games, and they will look to parlay their hard work into success on the field Sunday. The Rams start their season against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Chargers face the Cincinnati Bengals.