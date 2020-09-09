Daily Fantasy Baseball: Yu Darvish, Top DraftKings, FanDuel Picks for Sep. 9

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Yu Darvish has been a must-start daily fantasy baseball option every time he takes the mound.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs right-hander will be involved in his second straight head-to-head showdown with another top pitcher in the National League Central.

In his last start, the NL Cy Young Award favorite outperformed St. Louis' Jack Flaherty, and now he will try to master the matchup against Cincinnati's Trevor Bauer, who could be viewed as another solid option.

If you opt for cheaper arms and stack your lineups with higher-priced hitters, there are some under-the-radar pitchers who can get you in the prize positions.

As for hitters, some of the best matchups could be against the struggling pitchers in the AL and NL West.

Top DFS Picks For September 9

Yu Darvish, SP, Chicago Cubs

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Yu Darvish has been the most consistent hurler in the majors through eight starts.

The Cubs ace has 63 strikeouts compared to eight walks and has only allowed eight earned runs. Additionally, the Japanese right-hander has been involved in the decision in each start. He has seven victories and a single loss.

In his last outing, Darvish dominated the matchup against Flaherty, who left the 4-1 Cubs victory in the third inning. He tied his season high with 11 strikeouts and conceded a single hit.

Similar results could follow Wednesday against the Reds, who he beat August 29 with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Since he has pitched at such a high level, Darvish will likely be the highest-priced player in both DraftKings and FanDuel contests. You can justify whichever number is assigned to him because of his high volume of strikeouts, minuscule ERA and history of decisions.

If you start the 34-year-old, you will have to use some low-tier hitters, but the right combination could prove successful Wednesday night.

Antonio Senzatela, SP, Colorado

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Someone on the Colorado pitching staff has to stop San Diego's offense at some point, and Antonio Senzatela could be the answer after silencing the Padres bats over seven innings August 29.

In fact, the Colorado right-hander has held opponents scoreless in two of his last four outings, and he limited the Los Angeles Dodgers to two earned runs in his last start.

Senzatela's consistency and experience with the Padres lineup could be perfect for fantasy players looking for lower-priced hurlers beneath Darvish.

The 25-year-old will still come at a decent price, but he could save you some salary dollars to add in another top hitter.

If anything, Wednesday might be the night to avoid San Diego's top bats in a difficult matchup after chasing Chi Chi Gonzalez in the first inning Tuesday.

Ty France, 2B/3B/DH, Seattle

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Ty France has made an immediate impact on the Seattle lineup since arriving in a trade from San Diego. In four games, he has a pair of multi-hit games, three runs and four RBI.

In the designated hitter role Tuesday, the 26-year-old picked up his first triple of the season while going 2-for-4 at the dish against the San Francisco Giants.

France and the Mariners have a favorable matchup Wednesday against Tyler Anderson, who allowed 11 earned runs in his last two appearances.

Dating back to August 11, the Giants pitcher has conceded at least four earned runs on four occasions, so his struggles aren't isolated to meetings with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who he faced in his last two outings.

If Seattle can take advantage of Anderson's poor form, France could be a solid value play to accompany Darvish, Bauer or another top pitcher.

The other piece of strategy you could use with France is stacking him with J.P. Crawford, Kyle Lewis or Kyle Seager to take full advantage of the matchup with Anderson.

