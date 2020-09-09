Yankees News: Aaron Boone, Adam Ottavino, Chad Green Talk Bullpen Struggles

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The New York Yankees' bullpen implosion on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays left the slumping American League East pitching staff looking for answers.

So far, there's not much to show for it.

After giving up 10 runs in the sixth inning against Toronto in the series opener—turning a four-run lead into a six-run deficit during a 12-7 loss—the Yanks have plenty to fix without much time to do so.

The biggest culprits in Monday's meltdown, relievers Chad Green and Adam Ottavino, were supposed to provide stability late in games. That certainly wasn't the case against the American League East rival who teed off on the bullpen.

"A lot of close pitches that were taken, really good at-bats by them, and when I did throw it over the middle, they hit it really hard," Ottavino told reporters after Monday's game. "It's obviously a recipe for a disastrous inning."



Green (4.26 ERA) started off the sixth inning with four runs on two walks and one hit. Ottavino (7.82 ERA) came in after, giving up six more runs on four hits and two walks without recording an out.

"I can't put my finger on it," Green said. "I felt good, but I mean, at the end of the day, the leadoff walk came back to kill us. And in that situation, when our offense just gave us a lead and did what they did, that can't happen."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With the bullpen already taxed heading into the series, New York manager Aaron Boone felt he had little choice but to ride with Ottavino until the struggles became too much to bear.

The Yankees bullpen functioned much better Tuesday night, but the result remained the same with Toronto winning 2-1.

Michael King and Zack Britton combined to toss 1.2 innings in relief with no hits, no walks and three strikeouts.

New York has now lost five straight and enters Wednesday third in the AL East and 6.5 games back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays with 18 games to play.