Buccaneers' Tom Brady Writes 'Summer Camp' Letter to Parents on Instagram

Tom Brady is having fun in Tampa Bay.

The new Buccaneers quarterback penned a faux "summer camp" letter to his parents via Instagram, saying he believes wideout Chris Godwin "will make me look really good" and that he has "so many new friends" he wants his parents to meet.

"Camp is winding down," he wrote under another picture. "It's been a hot summer, but I've gotten a nice tan and I like to play football so I can't complain."

It's unclear if his parents would know what "LFG" means or if they would appreciate Brady punctuating the letter with such an expression.

Expectations are high for Brady and the new-look Bucs in 2020. Whether they reach them or not, the six-time Super Bowl winner doesn't appear to be homesick for New England, where he spent the previous 20 years of his career.