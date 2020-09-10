Fantasy Football 2020: Stock Up, Stock Down Heading into Week 1

0 of 6

The frenzy that is Week 1 of the fantasy football season is arguably only eclipsed in difficulty by a fantasy draft itself.

A final sprint to the kickoff of the regular season is brutal for fantasy managers. They don't just have to juggle typical injury reports in Week 1. There's also the fact that every team in the NFL cut rosters down to 53 and then formulated 16-man practice squads. That could impact not only the stock of potential lineup players but the strength of the opposition too.

Complicating matters is the lack of a preseason and the secretive nature of franchises. When formulating stock reports for managers to lean into while making lineup decisions, it's best to take a close look at reports around teams and the moves they're making.

As the season kickoff approaches, these are some of the biggest stock movers to know.