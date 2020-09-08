Kareem Hunt, Browns Agree to Reported 2-Year, $13.25M Contract Extension

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a contract extension with running back Kareem Hunt.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hunt received a two-year extension worth up to $13.25 million that includes $8.5 million guaranteed.

Cleveland re-signed Hunt to a one-year deal worth $3.26 million in April after placing a second-round tender on him as a restricted free agent.

Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in November 2018 after TMZ Sports released video footage from a Cleveland hotel that showed him pushing and kicking a woman.

The Browns signed Hunt to a one-year deal in February 2019, but he was suspended for the first eight games last season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

In eight games played after serving his suspension, Hunt had 464 yards from scrimmage, three touchdowns and tied his career high with 5.8 yards per touch.

Nick Chubb, who's coming off 1,494 rushing yards last season, is entrenched as Cleveland's primary running back.

Hunt will share carries out of the backfield, but he can also be used as a receiver for head coach Kevin Stefanski. The 25-year-old ranked third on the team with 37 receptions and 285 receiving yards last season.