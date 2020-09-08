Report: Vince Young Avoids Jail Time as Charges Dropped from 2019 DWI Arrest

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young completed a diversion program to have a charge of obstruction of a highway dropped stemming from an arrest on suspicion of DWI in February 2019 in Fort Bend County, Texas.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday the Class B misdemeanor charge, which carried a maximum of 180 days in jail, was dismissed Aug. 25

Court documents were filed stating Young "completed a pretrial intervention program supervised by the probation department," per TMZ.

Young successfully had the charge reduced from DWI to obstruction of a highway in May 2019 after a court appeal.

Young previously pleaded no contest in a separate DWI case in January 2017 after being arrested in January 2016 in Austin, Texas. He was placed on 18 months' probation, fined $300 and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service.

The former NFL quarterback was born in Houston and attended the University of Texas in Austin before getting selected by the Tennessee Titans with the third overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft.

Young, who's now 37, was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2006 and earned two Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Titans, which ended after the 2010 season.

He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.

Young returned to UT as an employee in 2014, but he was fired in March 2019 for "poor performance and often being absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors," according to Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press.