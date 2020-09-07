NFL Players Allowed to Hold Jersey Swaps by Mail amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Before they can exchange jerseys, NFL players will first have to exchange addresses.

Among the many changes for the upcoming season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL prohibited players from swapping jerseys at the end of games. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, jersey swaps are sticking around, but the process will be a bit more complex:

A number of players criticized the league's initial rule, questioning how trading jerseys warranted special consideration given how much close contact happens over the course of a game.

The tradition of jersey exchanges is more commonly associated with soccer. The New York Times' Billy Witz wrote it dates back to at least 1931 and carries a number of different interpretations. The practice has grown exponentially in the NFL in recent years.

Doing so sets players back a pretty penny. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported giving away game-worn jerseys comes with a $500 price tag for those who take part.

It appears that won't be the case for at least one jersey during the 2020 season, though.