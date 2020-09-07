Fantasy Football Week 1: Opening Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us. For fantasy enthusiast, this means that it's time to move past general draft rankings and into matchup-based weekly rankings. Players don't perform in a vacuum, and opposing teams will have a little something to say about how they fare on the football field.

Here, we'll run down the top 10 plays at each key position—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end—for Week 1, along with some intriguing waiver-wire targets for each.

Quarterback

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at Houston: 350 passing yards, 3 TDs

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at L.A. Rams: 325 passing yards, 3 TDs

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. NY Jets: 200 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 2 TDs

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle: 290 passing yards, 2 TDs

Video Play Button Videos you might like

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland: 190 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, 1 TD

7. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay: 285 passing yards, 2 TDs

8. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at NY Giants: 280 passing yards, 2 TDs

9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs

10. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at Washington: 260 passing yards, 2 TDs

Realistically, you shouldn't be eying the waiver wire too hard in Week 1, as it's often best to see how the players you have pan out in their respective offenses. There are few feelings in fantasy worse than cutting a player, only to have him become a breakout starter days later.

That said, it's always a good idea to try improving your roster when you can. So, if you drafted a player who is injured, has recently been released or you're confident won't see playing time—or perhaps, you just accidentally drafted two kickers—the waiver wire is worth visiting ahead of Week 1.

At quarterback, it's worth seeing if Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns is available. He's only rostered in 32 percent of ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros, and he has a couple of strong matchups upcoming.

In Week 2, Mayfield will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who had the league's 21st-ranked pass defense a year ago. In Week 3, he'll face the Washington Football Team, which ranked 18th against the pass but 30th in passing touchdowns allowed in 2019.

With weapons like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper at his disposal, Mayfield could also still emerge as the fantasy star he was supposed to be last year. He's worth scooping up as an early streamer and a potential long-term starter.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas: 190 total yards, 2 TDs

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at L.A. Rams: 180 total yards, 1 TD

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay: 175 total yards, 1 TD

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 160 total yards, 1 TD

5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers: 150 total yards, 1 TD

6. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati: 140 total yards, 1 TD

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at Baltimore: 135 total yards, 1 TD

8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston: 130 total yards, 1 TD

9. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at Denver: 125 total yards, 1 TD

10. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at Washington: 170 total yards

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

While the Indianapolis Colts are expected to feature a crowded backfield in 2020—one that features Marlon Mack and rookie second-round pick Jonathan Taylor at the forefront—Nyheim Hines should get plenty of run as the primary receiving back. He's a player whom head coach Frank Reich values highly.

"He's such a good third-down back that he'll play a prominent [role]. In some ways, [Hines] is a starter. He's a role-playing starter," head coach Frank Reich said of Hines, per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan.

Hines caught 107 passes and produced 1,258 yards over the past two seasons, and he should have similar production even with Taylor in the mix. In fact, he could be even more valuable now that Philip Rivers is under center.

With Rivers at quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers running backs Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon III caught a combined 134 passes in 2019. Hines also has a strong Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who ranked 24th in total defense a year ago.

Hines is available in 64 percent of ESPN leagues and 83 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay: 160 yards, 1 TD

2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston: 150 yards, 1 TD

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle: 140 yards, 1 TD

4. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at Minnesota: 135 yards, 1 TD

5. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. Chicago: 130 yards, 1 TD

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans: 125 yards, 1 TD

7. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta: 110 yards, 1 TD

8. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas: 100 yards, 1 TD

9. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville: 90 yards, 1 TD

10. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco: 85 yards, 1 TD

There's no guarantee that Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson will be on the waiver wire, but there's a chance. He's rostered in 60 percent of ESPN leagues and 49 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

It's worth checking to see if Jackson is available. Not only does he have a favorable Week 1 matchup against Washington, but he's also likely to be Philadelphia's No. 1 receiver. Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor are both dealing with injuries and could be unavailable for the opener.

"I'm not telling you he's ready for Week 1, but we definitely anticipate him being ready before PUP period," general manager Howie Roseman said of Jeffery, per Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

Jackson caught eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in last year's opener against Washington.

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona: 110 yards, 1 TD

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston: 105 yards, 1 TD

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland: 90 yards, 1 TD

4. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina: 80 yards, 1 TD

5. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at Washington: 70 yards, 1 TD

6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati: 60 yards, 1 TD

7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas: 55 yards, 1 TD

8. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay: 55 yards, 1 TD

9. Austin Hooper, Cleveland browns at Baltimore: 50 yards, 1 TD

10. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle: 50 yards, 1 TD

If you're looking for a backup tight end to fill out your depth chart, it's worth checking on Chris Herndon of the New York Jets. According to FantasyPros, he's rostered in 41 percent of ESPN leagues and 55 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Herndon should be the primary pass-catching tight end in New York and one of Sam Darnold's top targets. The two had some chemistry as rookies in 2018, and Herndon finished that season with 39 catches, 502 yards and four touchdowns. He only appeared in one game last season because of suspension and injury.

While Herndon isn't likely to be a high-end fantasy option, he should be a solid streaming option later in the year. His early schedule isn't appealing, but there are some nice matchups in the back half of the season, including the Miami Dolphins (twice), Las Vegas Raiders and the Browns.